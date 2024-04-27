The Rock says Drew McIntyre has signed a new WWE deal

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre has signed a new WWE contract and got a new sword out of the deal. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a new sword delivered to McIntyre to congratulate him (see the footage below).

Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is obviously a key signing for WWE given that McIntyre has been killing it since turning heel and is in a high profile storyline with CM Punk.