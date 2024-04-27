The Rock says Drew McIntyre has signed a new WWE deal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Drew McIntyre has signed a new WWE contract and got a new sword out of the deal. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a new sword delivered to McIntyre to congratulate him (see the footage below).
Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is obviously a key signing for WWE given that McIntyre has been killing it since turning heel and is in a high profile storyline with CM Punk.
View this post on Instagram
What a shocker! Drew could have went to AEW and had bangers with pockets instead of being in a money feud with Punk and probably winning the world title in his home country