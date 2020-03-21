WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches with WrestleMania ramifications, Firefly Funhouse, women’s match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Daniel Bryan gets an Intercontinental Title shot at WrestleMania if Gulak wins).

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles at WrestleMania.

-Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss.

-Bray Wyatt hosts a Firefly Funhouse segment.

Smackdown will once again be held in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance.



