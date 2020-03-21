Dark Side of the Ring video: First part of the Benoit documentary

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice has released the first half of the season premiere edition of the “Dark Side of the Ring” television series. The episode focuses on the Benoit family tragedy and can be viewed below or via the Vice YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The first part of the piece is very well done and features Nancy Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, Chris Benoit’s son David Benoit, Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chavo Guerrero, Jim Ross, and others. While time restraints cause the producers to rush through a few things, they did a terrific job of interviewing so many people who were close to the situation. The season premiere of “Dark Side of the Ring” airs in full on Tuesday night at 8CT/9ET and will feature the two-hour feature on the Benoit tragedy.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

