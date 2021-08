CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following wrestlers for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Private Party

-Santana and Ortiz

-Nyla Rose

-Emi Sakura

-Matt Sydal

-Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: AEW has yet to announce any matches as of this update. Tonight’s special edition of Elevation streams at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Friday morning.