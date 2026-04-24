TNA Impact results (4/23): Moore’s review of Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship, Matt Hardy vs. Dutch, Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson, Elijah’s concert

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,136)

Taped April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena

Simulcast April 23, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Arrival shots of Mike Santana and Rich Swann were shown. The TNA Impact opening aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Ryan Nemeth joined the commentary team for the opening match…

1. Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson (w/Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Brian Myers). Bear beat down Nic around the ring with methodical offense. Nic tried to rally back with chops, but Bear caught him off a crossbody and then body slammed him. Bear went back to his methodical offense. Alisha got a cheap shot in while the referee was distracted. Ryan said that he and his brother are undefeated at Rebellion.

Nic got a window of opportunity after dodging Bear in the corner. Nic hit Bear with Ten Punches in the Corner and a Fame Asser for a nearfall. Nic tuned up the band, but Bear blocked it and gave Nic a sitout Chokebomb for a two count. Nic shoved Bear into the corner and hit him with a hanging DDT, which Bear no sold.

Nic hit Bear with a superkick for a good nearfall. Bear blocked Danger Zone and hit Nic with a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Nic rolled to ringside to avoid getting pummeled by Bear. The System surrounded Nic. KC Navarro drew the attention of all System members, including Bear. Nic caught the distracted Bear with a Superkick and Danger Zone for the victory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Bear Bronson via pinfall in 8:30.

The Nemeths celebrated after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Nic Nemeth did what Nic Nemeth does best, and made Bear Bronson look strong. That said, I feel like TNA has overused this exact finish a bit too much to try to protect the other wrestler, the distraction finish where the distracted wrestler walks into the opponents finisher. Not to mention, F’n KC Navarro managed to draw the attention of an entire faction while Nic Nemeth was also in their crosshairs? I actually appreciate that they want to protect the monster of The System, but they could have found a more creative way to do so other than using something they’ve run into the ground for the past few months.

Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann who had BDE with him. Gia asked Rich how he feels going into his world title match. Rich said he has goosebumps running through his body and fire of passion in his belly. He said he’s been busting his ass for this, to show everyone that he has the charisma, athleticism, and raw talent to become TNA World Champion. Swann asked BDE to stay in the back to take notes. Rich said he also doesn’t want anyone to have excuses when he pins Mike Santana. Rich said everyone will party “all night long”…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through upcoming segments…[c]

Tom Hannifan plugged McKenzie Mitchell’s new book, Threads of Triumph…

Back from break, “Elijah” made his entrance. Hannifan said it looks like Elijah lost 40 pounds and is wearing a fake beard. Hannifan said this is clearly Frankie Kazarian. “Elijah” sat down on a stool and introduced himself. He said he may look like a homeless man who escaped a mental institution, but believe it or not he looks like this on purpose. He called Syracuse a frozen dump.

He said all he knows to do is walk and drift. He said he was walking and he realized he had a case of the blues. He said he’s sad he can’t beat the King Frankie Kazarian. “Elijah” said Kazarian beat him all across this beautiful country of ours. He said he wrote a song and will perform it. He said his first song is “Kaz is my daddy”. Before he could play, the lights went out.

The actual Elijah appeared in the ring and choke Kazarian with a guitar strap. While Kazarian was knocked out on the ground, the actual Elijah took his seat and started to strum the guitar. Elijah said that he and Kazarian will have a guitar strap match.

Elijah then started to sing a song. He told the crowd every time he says “Syracuse knows”, the crowd can chant “Frankie blows”. Elijah then led the crowd in that chant. Elijah then plugged the local BBQ joint, before going back to the chant…

John’s Thoughts: A harmless segment that fit both men’s characters. Elijah is a solid fan favorite in the mid card at the moment and Kazarian is a witty pest heel. I do feel TNA leans a bit too much into the cheap local pop, but TNA also has to use that to build an audience across the country (but at the same time, they can relegate the local segments to XPlosion, Dark, and Home Town Man segments).

The show cut to Ethan Carter III cutting a promo backstage. EC3 had a chair around his neck as a prop. He said EY thinks that will end the top one percent mythology. EC3 said that’s okay because he’s been through this before. He said Young tried to take away his livelihood and breath. He said he came back for trial by combat, and Young is the perfect participant in this trial. He said he came back to finish what he started. He said he will go through Eric Young to start Act 3 starring EC3…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Lockdown…

The Diamond Collective, Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore were backstage. Tessa was paranoid over getting taken to the “Undead Realm”. Mila said her skin breaks out when she’s stressed. Crawford said she liked the place, but didn’t like the food. Tessa said a place like that changes you and nobody comes back the same. Tessa said next week they will face The Collective in “our world”…

Entrances for the next match took place. Before the match, Matt Hardy set up a table at ringside and spraypainted the word “Sacrifice” on it. Dutch attacked Matt before the bell; and of course, the referee rewarded the attacker by calling for the bell…

2. Matt Hardy vs. Dutch. Both men traded hands in the center of the ring. Matt put Dutch in a crucifix stretch. Dutch got the rope break with his teeth. Matt hit Dutch with a Side Effect. Matt tossed Dutch over the steel steps. Matt slammed Dutch’s head into the steel steps.[c]

Back from break, Dutch was in control. Matt got a window of opportunity after dodging a standing splash. Matt hit Dutch with a DDT and Twist of Fate. Dutch rolled to ringside to avoid a pin. Matt put Dutch on the table and then put him on the table. “I am the Table” moment, with Matt giving Dutch an elbow drop, but the table didn’t break. The legs broke though.

Matt set up the table with the broken leg against the apron and then gave Dutch a Suplex through it. A “TNA” and “This is Awesome” chant ensued. Vincent popped up from under the ring and tossed a chair in the ring to distract the referee. This allowed Vincent to drag Matt’s arm over the top rope. Dutch hit Matt with Death Walks for the win.

Dutch defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall in 10:13.

After the match, Dutch continued to beat up Matt while Vincent sat in a chair and watched. Jeff Hardy’s theme played as he ran out for the save (no, he did not decide to do his Jeff Hardy dance first). Jeff gave Dutch a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb. Vincent was laughing from the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: Was that table non-break planned (Only reason I suspect it was planned was because it looked like the broken leg could have been the gimmick)? Because it ended up being pretty cool when Matt presumably improvised to complete the spot by putting it against the apron, making it a better spot because he got double the fan-favorite spot in. If that was Matt’s veteran instincts, then kudos to him. A logical result to put heat on the heels. A good part about not having the tag titles on the Hardys as it allows those to be defended elsewhere, while the Hardys and Righteous deal with their long feud which has been going on since December.

The Elegance Brand met up with “The Suit” Daria Rae in her “office” (her office is a brown folding table in a locker room). The Concierge told Daria that she likes visions. He pointed at Mr. Elegance while he does his usual Jojo poses. Ash asked Daria for to give Mr. Elegance a match next week. Rae agreed and was confused that was all they wanted…

It was time for this week’s TNA sponsored injury report. Frankie Kazarian was “In Evaluation” from the segment earlier. Trey Miguel is “Out” with a right knee laceration. Leon Slater is “out” as a precaution. Mike Santana and Rich Swann are “cleared” for the main event…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan ran through upcoming segments…[c]

Rich Swann was warming up backstage. Hannifan said it’s been five years since Rich Swann was TNA World Champion (Swann was the one that lost the title to Kenny Omega during the pandemic). Mike Santana was also warming up backstage…

Lei Ying Lee made her entrance. Hannifan noted that it was actually Xia Brookside scheduled to appear. A replay aired of Xia Brookside betraying Lei Ying Lee at Rebellion. Lee took the mic and apologized for her broken English. Lee said at Rebellion was a bad night for her. She started crying. She said she loves wrestling, TNA, and her friends. She said Xia was her best friend.

She asked “why?”. Lee called out Brookside. Xia Brookside made her entrance in all black leather (a bit of tonal dissonance with her happy go lucky pop theme). Xia asked Lee “how dare you call me out here!”. Xia said Lee was in the wrong. Xia said it was supposed to be her and Lee at Rebellion for the title, but Lee sabotaged her by showing her that video of Robbie Brookside wishing her luck.

Xia said Lee was trying to get in her head. My Mandarin is a bit rusty, but Lee started crying and said something like it wasn’t her intention to do anything bad towards Xia. Xia said she’s done translating for Lee. She said Lee has no idea of the pressure being a 2nd generation star. She said she did this all by herself. She said she didn’t even have her dad. She said she was alone.

Lee said she knows how it feels being alone. She said she was alone in TNA, but she found Xia and didn’t feel alone. She said she showed Xia the video to help her. She said she didn’t mean to hurt Xia’s feelings. Lee said she’s so sorry and she will always be by Xia’s side just like she was.

Xia changed her tone and said that Lee is right. Xia said she thought she was going to beat Ariana on Impact. She said then Lee showed her the video of her father who hasn’t supported her the entire time. Xia said she didn’t realize that Lee was showing her the support was coming from Lee. Xia said Stacks started talking to her about “Birthrights” (like his faction).

She said she didn’t know what she was thinking and the championship meant so much for her. She said she will never let that come in between them. She said Lee is her best friend and she wants to see Lee win the championship again. Lee continued to sob. Xia said she accepts the apology and she apologizes too.

Lee said she didn’t know the title meant so much for Xia, and Xia can have the title shot she’s entitled to at Rebellion. Both women hugged. Like Zaria and John Cena in recent TV hugs, Xia Brookside flashed a sinister look during the hug. After letting go, Xia knocked Lee to the ground and gave her some ground and pound. Xia gave Lee a hard looking spike DDT. Referees ran out to order Xia to the back…

Rehwoldt and Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While it did go a bit long, I felt it kinda worked due to Lee coming off as so emotional and sympathetic. I joked about Zaria and Sol Ruca having a similar hug segment earlier in the week, but this did feel like the kind of soap opera melodrama that Shawn Michaels was always a fan of going back to his wrestling days. Xia has been the undercard gatekeeper babyface for so long, to the point where they have the opportunity to clean the slate with Xia by potentially developing her into a top heel. I’ve seen Xia as a peppy babyface going back to her indie days working in California, so this is uncharted territory for me in terms of my viewing (She might have tested the waters in NXT UK a bit, but I can’t quite remember). First thing though, get rid of that theme music because I couldn’t help but laugh this week seeing her trying to look dark and emo while coming out to her happy go lucky pop music.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt discussed the prior segment and said that Xia Brookside was “inexcusable”…

Elayna Black got a televised entrance. Her opponent was “already in the ring” and her name was Katie Arquette. Hannifan noted that Katie is in fact the cousin of former WCW Champion David Arquette. Rehwoldt joked that David being in WCW was infamy..

3. Elayna Black vs. Katie Arquette. Both women traded Standing Switches to start the match with Elayna dominating. Katie rallied with a few running moves, but Elayna tripped up Katie a few times. Elayna gave Katie a chest slap. Elayna gave Katie a slingshot stomp for a two count. Katie came back with a few shoulder tackles. Elanya dodged Katie and gave her the Blackout for the win.

Elayna Black defeated Katie Arquette via pinfall in 2:30.

John’s Thoughts: TNA creative really doesn’t know what to do with Elayna, do they? This TNA run is coming off to a rough start, and it’s been months. After getting outshined by Mara Sade, they’ve just featured her in enhancement wins against local competitors (Heck, I was more excited to see David Arquette’s cousin). What’s odd by contrast, is that Elayna came off way better when she was on excursion from NXT. I’ve watched damn near every Elayna Black television match going back to when she was a skater girl, and she seems to have really regressed. Here’s praying that she’s putting in work behind the scenes to get better or shake off whatever ring rust has developed during her long layoff.

The show cut to Order 4 standing in front of the interview set with an audience in front of them. Mustafa Ali spoke and said he was addressing the independent wrestlers of the world in the crowd. He said this was his International Championship summit. He said one of the wrestlers in the crowd will represent the country in the open challenge. Flags flashed on a monitor like roulette.

It landed on a flag that Skyler thought was New Zealand. Ali told Skyler it was Australia. The unseen Australian delegate chose Adam Brooks to represent Australia. Brooks shook hands with Ali and thanked Ali for a chance to complete for the championship. Brooks walked away and said some sort of weird Australian slang. Like me, the Order 4 were trying to figure it out. It sounded like “bog” or “fog” or something. Is it like the F word? Who knows?…

Separate shots of Rich Swann and Mike Santana were shown…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Cool to see Brooks back in TNA for a match. A few months ago when Brooks wrestled Trey Miguel, I thought Brooks’ wrestling looked 100% like Buddy Matthews. A person on the free side comments section pointed out that Brooks and Matthews are longtime friends and that Buddy trained Brooks for a while. Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy were some of the best matches 205 Live had during it’s good days, so I hope that they allow Ali and Buddy’s clone to really tear the house down.

The System were backstage. Alisha Edwards tried to do her “Do you want to know something” catchphrase, but she was cut off by Bear Bronson tossing around stuff backstage in anger. Brian Myers calmed down Bear and then cut a promo about Nic Nemeth sneaking out with a win. Bear said it was a mistake and the mistake will be corrected.

Cedric Alexander said he pinned Leon Slater last week and Leon Slater cheated in his match at Rebellion. Cedric said Daria would agree he should get a rematch. Eddie Edwards said the System makes mistakes, but they own their mistakes. He said everyone will learn that you can’t beat The System…

An Irish themed ad aired for TNA Slammiversary in Boston, Massachusetts…

A tale of the tape aired for the Santana vs. Swann match…

Rich Swann made his entrance. Rehwoldt said that Rich Swann is in the best shape of his career. The camera followed Mike Santana from the concourse to the crowd as Mike Santana made his entrance. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring Championship Match introductions…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Swann is in great shape and I like his new entrance theme. That said, I really wish he gives up on this “All Night Long” dance gimmick that he’s been doing since forever. It’s a little thing, but he has such good upside if he didn’t put this limiting entertainment gimmick over himself.

4. Mike Santana vs. “All Night Long” Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship. Santana and Swann shook hands to start the match. Both men started with trading wristholds. Santana landed the first Belly to Belly. Swann and Santana did a Test of Strength. Both men had a mirror slam to the mat and pins. Both men had a cruiserweight stalemate sequence.

Swann rallied with a huracanrana and dropkick. Santana came back with a dropkick, Alabama Slam, and Senton for a nearfall. Both men traded chops at ringside. Santana shoved Swann to the ground.[c]

Back from break, Swann knocked Santana off the apron with kicks. Swann set up a chair and put Santana on it. Swann ran around the ring to rev up and hit Santana with a few running kicks. Santana blocked a third kick with a Superkick. Swann took Santana out of the air with a Superkick. Santana did a kip up and hit Swann with a modified Superplex. Both men traded counters until Santana hit Swann with a Rolling Buck 50 for a nearfall.

Swann rolled up Santana for a two count. Santana hit Swann with a Falcon Arrow, Cannonball, and Power Bomb for a two count. Swann fended off Mike with boots. Swann took down Mike with a flying clothesline. Swann hit Mike with a Mule Kick. Swann hit Santana with a Lethal Injection for a two count. Both men traded kicks. Swann hit Mike with a Frankensteiner.

Swann hit Santana with a twisting Splash for a two count. Mike hit Rich with a backdrop. Swann came back with a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Swann hit Santana with a kick combination. Santana came back with Spin the Block outta nowhere for the victory.

Mike Santana defeated Rich Swann via pinfall in 19:06 to retain the TNA World Championship.

Daria Rae was shown at ringside wearing Carlos Silva’s cap. Hannifan noted that TNA President Carlos Silva wasn’t available to hand over the title this week, so Daria Rae was filling in for him. Rich Swann held up Mike Santana’s hand in victory. Daria Rae handed Mike Santana the TNA World Title. The credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome match and it was refreshing to see Rich Swann back in his old main event level form. This was a 20 minute match that didn’t feel like a 20 minute match because Rich Swann’s fast pace kept the match flowing and entertaining, with Santana being pretty quick too, going back to his LAX days. No shame in Swann losing to the World Champion in a TV match outta nowhere. I would actually like to see them spin the block on this match down the road too, pun intended.

Maybe spin the block on this match at a PPV when Swann gets some character development and a gimmick change, because that can be a good excuse to have him come off as a credible contender. The only thing that kinda hurt this match was the outcome wasn’t in question due to it being a TV match with a rushed build. Solid episode of Impact this week. One thing I noticed, is there weren’t any cinematics or “Undead Realm” or whatever. This was almost similar to the format of a NXT episode. It sorta worked. Only real filler segment was that Elijah and Kazarian segment which felt a little esoteric to the local crowd.