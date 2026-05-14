AEW media call report: Tony Khan takes media questions before the ROH Supercard of Honor event

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wrestling media on Thursday, May 14, 2026, to promote Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan opened the call by saying he’s excited for the Supercard of Honor event. He touted ROH’s history of delivering on pay-per-view.

-Brian Zilem asked about Athena and how Khan balances staying true to ROH’s identity and responding to fan demand to see her in AEW. Khan said Athena and Bandido will both be in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He mentioned that they could enter as ROH champions or lose their titles on Friday. He touted Athena’s long reign as ROH Women’s Champion.

-Courtney Rice asked a question about women’s wrestling. Khan spoke about Athena and said some of the best wrestling in ROH comes from the women’s division. He said the matches at ROH Supercard of Honor would be an example of that.

-Samantha Schipman asked about putting Athena in a Survival of the Fittest and the possibility that she could lose the title without being pinned. Khan explained that it’s an elimination match, so Athena would have to be pinned to lose the title. Khan noted that this will be the first Survival of the Fittest match. Khan said Persephone is out of the match due to injury. Khan noted that the Hyan vs. Zayda Steel match on tonight’s Supercard Showdown edition of the weekly ROH show will determine who fills Persephone’s spot in the match.

-Dave Meltzer asked about AEW’s relationship with Jazwares, which has the AEW action figure licensing deal. Khan didn’t say much about the situation, but he seemed to confirm there are issues without directly saying so. Meltzer also asked about the status of wrestlers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. I missed the names, but Khan said they are expected to have their matches in June, and everything is still on when it comes to the finals taking place at the Forbidden Door event.

-Khan took a write-in question regarding Lacey Lane (f/k/a Kayden Carter). Khan praised her work, yet kept it brief.

-Amy Nemmity asked about the women’s champions in ROH. Khan buried them all. Okay, not really. Yes, he praised the women’s champions and spoke about their Supercard of Honor matches.

-Dominic DeAngelo praised Khan for what he’s done for Tanea “Rebel” Brooks. He mentioned Lio Rush’s character change and asked how it works when people approach him about making such a big character change. Khan said he doesn’t talk to every wrestler every day about their haircuts. He said when Rush traveled, he cut his hair and had a different look. Khan said they had a nice talk about it, and Rush had a lot of ideas. Khan said they were interesting and he wanted to try them. Khan said Rush is a great wrestler with a bright future, as he’s still a young man.

-John Pollock asked what Khan is leaning on as the most reliable metric for AEW and ROH performances, with Nielsen changing their ratings formula multiple times. He also asked if MyAEW.com has provided the company with additional data. Khan praised Nielsen.

-Khan answered a write-in question about ROH holding regular tapings at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida. Khan said it’s great to have the crew all there. He said it’s convenient for him because it’s across the street from Daily’s Place and his own office.

-Sully Khan asked about Blake Christian’s growth over the last few months. Tony said Christian has been excellent. He said he’s a fan of Christian and his tag team with Lee Johnson, as well as their alliance with Jay Lethal.

-Khan closed out the call by saying ROH Supercard of Honor would be an awesome event. Khan noted that they would be staying in Supercard of Honor host city, Salisbury, Maryland, for Collision on Saturday. Khan said he would be taking questions after Supercard of Honor, and we’ll do it all over again next week for AEW Double or Nothing. This ended the call.