Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Killer Kross vs. Zilla Fatu, Austin Aries, Trevor Lee, and Ikuro Kwon vs. Barboza, Difunto, and Furia Roja, Madman Fulton vs. Carlito Colon for the IWR Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across four different recent indy shows.

Future Stars of Wrestling “Killer Kross Presents Mecca XI: Killer Instinct” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the HyperX Arena on April 17, 2026 (free on the Title Match Network’s YouTube channel)

Title Match Network uploaded two matches from this show this week. The entire show is currently unavailable for free. I watched a few matches from the WWE ID show in this venue. The room was a bit dark, but the ring was lit okay. The crowd was perhaps 500. (Just when you think the indy shows from WrestleMania week have all been reviewed, another pops up!)

Brittnie Brooks vs. Notorious Mimi for the FSW Women’s Title. Brooks is the heel today. They locked up at the bell, and Mimi knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a dropkick and a clothesline in the corner. The commentator noted that both have competed several times this week. (It’s at least five for Brittnie!) Mimi hit some knee lifts to the ribs at 1:30. Brooks repeatedly slammed Mimi’s head against the apron. In the ring, Brittnie hit a suplex and flipped her hair before getting a nearfall.

Brooks hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a sidekick to the head and a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Mimi hit a crossbody block at 5:00 and they were both down. She hit some Helluva Kicks in the corner, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Mimi hit a Gory Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Brooks hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Brooks hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) for the pin. Good for the time given.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Notorious Mimi to retain the FSW Women’s Title at 7:39.

Killer Kross vs. Zilla Fatu. This was the main event. The crowd was hot and split as they tied up and battled to the mat, and a basic feeling-out process. Kross hit a clothesline, then a stunner at 4:00. Kross hit a back suplex. Zilla hit a DDT, then a frog splash for a nearfall, but Kross reached the ropes. Kross stomped on the hand, but Zilla still hit a Samoan Spike! Zilla hit a flying butt bump that struck both Kross and the ref!

They fought to the floor, and it was a bit too dark to see. Fatu was whipped into some chairs. In the ring, Kross speared Fatu through a door in the corner at 9:30. Zilla got to his feet, and that popped the crowd! He speared Kross through a door in the corner! Zilla missed on a Samoan Spike attempt, and Kross immediately locked in a sleeper on the mat. The ref checked Zilla and called for the bell! Good match, but I’m confident in saying they can top that, too.

Killer Kross defeated Zilla Fatu at 11:23.

Coastal Championship Wrestling “Bash at the Brew” in Miami, Florida, at the Tank Brewing Co. on May 2, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This venue is a large room, and the crowd was maybe 500. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. I like this commentary team. I watched the final two matches.

It’s Gal vs. Domino. I don’t think I’ve seen Domino, who wore lime green pants. He’s white with a short beard; think NJPW’s Chase Owens, and he’s beloved here. Gal hit some chops in the corner and was booed. They traded punches, and Domino hit a uranage at 1:30, sending Gal to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside, and Gal accidentally chopped the ring post. In the ring, Gal hit a German Suplex; He mounted Domino and punched him.

WWE ID prospect Gal hit another suplex at 3:00 and did some push-ups while choking Domino, and he jawed at the crowd. Gal hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall at 4:30, then he tied Domino in a rear-naked choke. Domino caught Gal coming off the ropes and hit a fallaway slam. Domino hit a uranage for a nearfall at 6:00. Gal hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Domino blocked a backslide, and he hit a double-arm DDT for the pin. Decent.

Domino defeated It’s Gal at 8:17.

Brian Cage vs. Jackal Stevens. Cage wrestled on that Killer Kross FSW show, too, but this is my first time seeing him since he was cleared to return to the ring from his torn quad injury. He clearly didn’t miss too many days in the gym! He looks great. I don’t think I’ve seen Jackal before; he’s white with dark hair and a beard. He has a good physique, but nothing on the muscle mass level that Cage has. The commentators noted that it’s unusual for Jackal “to be this out-sized.” A basic lockup to open, and Brian shoved him into a corner.

Stevens hit a clothesline. They went to the floor at 2:00 and traded some chops. In the ring, Jackal stomped on Cage and was in control. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Cage hit a suplex for a nearfall. They traded punches; this has been basic brawling. Cage hit a release German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Jackal hit a leaping neckbreaker, and they were both down. Jackal hit a superkick, then a springboard clothesline at 11:30.

Jackal hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall, then a superkick and an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Cage hit an Alabama Slam for a nearfall at 13:30. Jackal hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall! Jackal dove off the ropes, but Cage caught him! Jackal got a rollup. Cage hit a discus clothesline, then an F5 slam for the pin. Decent match. Cage certainly looks like he’s back; hopefully, he rejoins the Don Calls Family soon on TV.

Brian Cage defeated Jackal Stevens at 15:21.

Insane Wrestling Revolution “Wrestlefest 2” in Monroe, Michigan, at the Frenchtown Municipal Complex on May 2, 2026 (Triller+)

This venue is a large room (possibly a hockey complex?), and the crowd was maybe 500, possibly more. Lighting is okay. Monroe is located south of Detroit, along Lake Erie. It appears to be almost halfway between Detroit and Toledo, Ohio.

* I watched a few seconds of a tag match featuring Rhino. Two guys I didn’t know beat up the kid I didn’t know, while Rhino watched most of the match from the apron; he got a hot tag and hit a Gore for the win.

Priscilla Kelly vs. Angel Metro. I just saw Metro for the first time at the Hybrid Wrestling Show in Las Vegas (part of the Collective). She has blonde hair that reaches halfway down her back. They locked up and appear to be roughly the same height and build. Kelly rubbed her butt in Metro’s face. Angel hit a piledriver out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:30. Kelly dropped her with a hard clothesline, then a stiff forearm strike dropped her again. Angel hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. They hit stereo clotheslines, and they were both down. Kelly hit a powerbomb and a spin kick to the head for the pin. Basic but fine.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Angel Metro at 6:37.

Madman Fulton vs. Carlito Colon for the IWR Title. I always compare Fulton to Lance Archer, and I really feel he was overlooked by both WWE and TNA. They locked up, and the taller Fulton easily knocked Carlito to the mat. Carlito hit a dropkick at 1:30, but Fulton hit a running shoulder block that sent Carlito to the floor. Carlito shoved him into a ring post. In the ring, Carlito kicked the ropes to crotch Fulton at 3:30. Carlito hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Carlito hit a DDT. He went to the top rope, thought the better of it, and came back down. Good humor.

He hit a second-rope shoulder tackle at 6:00. He missed a dropkick move into the corner and crotched himself on the second turnbuckle. Fulton fired up and hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. He hit another clothesline for a nearfall, but Carlito grabbed the ropes at 7:30. Carlito grabbed an apple, chewed it, and accidentally spit it at the ref. He immediately hit a low blow mule kick. Carlito ran across the ring but slipped on the apple bits and fell! Fulton hit a frog splash for the pin. Acceptable action between these ring vets.

Madman Fulton defeated Carlito Colon to retain the IWR Title at 9:35.

Matt Riddle vs. Jason Hotch. Hotch came out first, got on the mic, and told the crowd to shut up. He attacked Riddle from behind before Matt had removed his jacket, and they brawled on the floor. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 1:46 to officially begin! Riddle tied a leg lock in the ropes but let go before a DQ at 3:00. Hotch hit a rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall. He planted his knee in Riddle’s lower back, then some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner.

Riddle caught him with a jumping knee to the chin at 5:30 and a release Exploder Suplex, then a senton. He hit a Go To Sleep and a German Suplex for a nearfall. Hotch hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall at 7:00. Riddle hit a powerbomb; Hotch hit a superkick. Riddle caught him with an RKO, and they were both down. Hotch rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Hotch hit a low blow uppercut. He put Riddle in a Torture Rack, spun him into a powerbomb, and scored the tainted pin! Good action.

Jason Hotch defeated Matt Riddle at 9:05/official time of 7:19.

* The tag titles were hanging high above the ring!

Rich Swann and Isaiah Moore vs. “Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds in a doors, ladders, and chairs match. This was the main event. These four are all regulars in Chicago’s AAW, and (except Moore) are regulars in Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver, too. Swann and Moore came out first; Isaiah dove over the ring post onto ToD as they approached the ring, and we’re underway! Matthias was whipped into the rows of chairs. They fought through the building.

Swann and Reynolds brawled in the crowd. Swann and Moore got a ladder and tried to climb it at 3:00, but ToD pulled them down. They all continued to brawl in the ring. Moore hit a DDT onto a chair at 5:30. KJ shoved Moore into the ring post, and he pushed a door into Swann’s face. In the ring, KJ hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, dropping Swann stomach-first through a door bridge at 7:30. Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop on Swann.

Several referees checked on Swann, who was injured, and he was helped out of the ring and to the back. (This all looks like a kayfabe injury.) Moore got a chair, and he cracked it over the back of each opponent. Moore nailed a coast-to-coast dropkick onto both ToD at 10:00. Moore climbed the ladder, but ToD pulled him down. Moore’s leg got caught in the ladder, and the heels kicked it. KJ tried to climb the ladder, but it was knocked over at 11:30.

Moore and Matthias traded punches, but KJ chop-blocked Moore. Moore dropkicked the ladder as it was being held by both heels. Moore superkicked Matthias at 13:00. Tye or Die set up another door bridge. Matthias climbed the ladder. Rich Swann ran back to the ring and hit a big stunner to send Matthias from the ladder and through the door bridge, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Swann and Reynolds traded punches while on the ladder. KJ leapt off the ladder, but Moore caught him with a superkick! Moore climbed the ladder and pulled down both belts to win the match.

Isaiah Moore and Rich Swann defeated “Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias to retain the IWR Tag Team Titles at 16:57.

CMLL “Martes De Glamour” in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the Arena Coliseo on May 5, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Several MLW-contracted wrestlers participated in a tour this week of CMLL shows across Mexico. This entire CMLL show is available for free on their YouTube channel. I opted to watch the top two matches. There is Spanish-only commentary. This appears to be a good-sized arena; I can’t see all the fans, but there are hundreds, if not thousands, in attendance.

* The breaks between matches and the ring entrances were edited out. That’s too bad. I wanted to hear how they were treated during their entrances.

“Team MLW” Austin Aries, Trevor Lee, and Ikuro Kwon vs. “Galeon Fantasma” Barboza, Difunto, and Furia Roja. Team MLW attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They all brawled on the floor. Lee got in the ring and squared off with Difunto (he has a scary mask.) Aries tagged in and cranked on Difunto’s head. Lee brawled with Barboza, who wore mostly black. Kwon hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Furia, who I don’t think I’ve seen before. (Furia has silver paint all over his head, not just his face.)

Lee hit a knee drop on Barboza’s face at 5:00. Team MLW beat him up behind the ref’s back. Team MLW worked over Difunto in their corner. Aries hit a slingshot flying elbow for a nearfall on Difunto at 8:00. Kwon entered and hit some punches to the gut. Difunto hit a shotgun dropkick on Kwon, then a dive through the ropes. That’s a lucha tag, so the other two jumped in the ring and brawled with Aries and Lee.

Lee and Furia Roja traded punches. Lee hit a superkick for a nearfall at 10:00. Furia hit a powerslam for a nearfall. (These refs count so slow, it really throws me off.) The Mexican trio tossed Aries into a corner onto his partners, and they got a nearfall. Lee nailed a flip dive to the floor. Difunto got back in and unloaded punches on all three Americans. Aries hit a dropkick in the corner on Difunto, then a brainbuster for the pin! Good action.

Austin Aries, Trevor Lee, and Ikuro Kwon defeated ” Galeon Fantasma” Barboza, Difunto, and Furia Roja at 12:24.

“Team MLW” Diego Hill, Donovan Dijak, and Bishop Dyer vs. “Los Infernales” Averno, Euforia, and Rey Bucanero. Diego Hill opened, but Dijak and Dyer jumped in the ring, so all six brawled. On the floor, Diego hit a superkick. Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin!) brawled in the ring with Bucanero, who wore all black. Dijak shoved someone into a ring post at 3:00. In the ring, Dijak brawled with Bucanero. Diego brawled up the ramp with Bucanero. In the ring, Dijak hit a backbreaker over his knee on Averno, who has short black hair.

Bishop slammed Bucanero’s head against the entrance ramp at 6:30. Diego hit a flying Superman Punch on Bucanero. Dyer threw Averno back into the ring and continued to beat him up. Averno finally fired up and hit some punches, but Bishop hit a spinning sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 10:00. Diego hit a running neckbreaker. Averno hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Team CMLL hit some quick moves on Dijak. Bucanero hit a Swanton Bomb at 11:30.

Team CMLL hit stereo basement dropkicks on Dyer. Euforia (long black hair) hit a powerbomb on Diego for a nearfall, but Dijak made the save. Dijak traded blows with Euforia and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall, but Bucanero made the save. Bucanero hit a rolling cannonball on Dijak for a nearfall at 13:30, but Dyer made the save. Dyer hit a chokeslam on Bucanero. Euforia applied a cross-armbreaker on Dyer. Diego nailed a flip dive to the floor on Bucanero. Dyer hit a DVD on Averno, and Dijak immediately hit a top-rope moonsault to score the pin.

Diego Hill, Donovan Dijak, and Bishop Dyer defeated “Los Infernales” Averno, Euforia, and Rey Bucanero at 15:00.

Final Thoughts: This roundup had more established names than normal. I’ll go with the Kross-Zilla match for best, even though I think they have a better match in them. The Diego Hill six-man tag in Mexico was good for second, ahead of the Swann/Moore tag match in Michigan.

It’s nice to see such strong crowds, too. All four venues from these events were all fairly packed. That was a good crowd in Michigan. It really appeared that most of the indy shows across Las Vegas drew well, too. It’s also cool to see Dijak wrestle here (and on numerous CMLL shows over the course of a week), then make it back to Maine for the Limitless show on Friday.