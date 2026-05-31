WWE Clash in Italy lineup (live coverage today): The PLE card, including two ESPN simulcast matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s WWE Clash in Italy event that will be held in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

-(ESPN) Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-(ESPN) Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship match will open the show. The two-hour countdown show and the first hour of Clash in Italy will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Unlimited. Join me for my live review as the full event streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally this afternoon at 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).