AEW Collision results (5/30): Murphy’s review of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title, The Conglomeration vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 146)

Huntsville, Alabama, at the Von Braun Center

Simulcast live on May 30, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max



[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. They were interrupted as Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the ring…

Backstage, AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita was with Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly. Strong asked Takeshita if he was good. Takeshita thanked them for having his back on Dynamite and told the Don Callis Family that this isn’t over. O’Reilly told Takeshita to concentrate on Daniel Garcia tonight, and they would handle the Callis Family. Cassidy handed Takeshita his backpack and headed to the ring with O’Reilly and Strong. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced them…

Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero were backstage. Beretta said he was sick of all the conglomerating. Romero said that all the backpacks would be empty when the Callis Family wins the Trios Titles. Archer said, “Everybody dies”…

1. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer for the AEW Trios Titles. Tommaso Ciampa joined the commentary team. Strong immediately attacked Beretta. The babyfaces took control for the first several minutes. Cassidy took a second to pose and was attacked by Beretta. The heels tried to surround Cassidy, who managed to escape them and tag in O’Reilly. O’Reilly got the upper hand, and all six battled. Cassidy attempted to dive onto Archer on the floor but was choke-slammed onto the ring apron. Archer then flung Strong into the ringside barricade. [C]

The heels worked over O’Reilly, who eventually made the hot tag to Strong. Schiavone asked Ciampa why he attacked Chris Jericho on Dynamite. Ciampa said everyone would find out in due time and “Chris knows why.”

Down the stretch, there was a lot of action between all six. Beretta singled out Cassidy and hit a Gotch Style piledriver for a near fall, which was broken up by O’Reilly. O’Reilly attacked Beretta as Cassidy delivered an Orange Punch to Beretta. Strong took out Romero with a double knee to the mid-section. O’Reilly locked Archer in a guillotine choke over the top rope, as Strong held Beretta in a fireman’s carry. Cassidy jumped off the top rope, onto Beretta’s back as he was being held up by Strong, and dropped an elbow onto Romero for the win…

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer in 11:39 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

Don’s Take: This was a fun opener with a predictable outcome. Ciampa was fun on commentary.

A video package set up the Lena Kross/Megan Bayne vs. Anna Jay/Tay Melo five-minute eliminator challenge match…

2. AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Taya Melo in a five-minute eliminator challenge. The story of the match was that Kross and Bayne attempted to use their power moves, while Jay and Melo used speed and counters to fend off the attacks. In the end, the time limit expired when Jay had Bayne in the Queen’s Slayer choke, and Melo prevented Kross from making the save…

Anna Jay and Taya Melo won the five-minute eliminator challenge as the match went to the time limit. Jay and Melo earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Don’s Take: Of note, Tommaso Ciampa remained on commentary, so I’m wondering if he’ll stay for the duration of the show. This was fine, but I would have liked for these challenges to go on a bit longer before a team lasted the five minutes. And for me, it was a waste to give that distinction to Jay and Melo, who haven’t been built to the point where they’d be believed as a threat to win the titles.

A video recapped the events of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite…

Tommaso Ciampa was in the ring and said he was disappointed to learn that Chris Jericho was not there tonight. He said that he had 1,004 reasons he hated Chris Jericho and read from a list. Among the reasons were that Fozzy sucks, he hates his jackets, his hair, his cruises, and his arm bars…

Don’s Take: For those of you who don’t get the reference, Ciampa is spoofing a notable promo from Chris Jericho in the late 90’s when he was in WCW and feuding with Dean Malenko. Malenko billed himself as the “Man of 1,000 holds,” so Jericho called himself the “Man of 1,004 holds” and listed “arm bar” several times.

Ciampa said he hated Jericho because he had known Jericho for 30 years. He knows the same people and has walked the same halls. He said Jericho may have fooled the people into thinking he’s a nice guy, but he knows better. He said, “A snake is always a snake,” and “I’ll see you when I see you”… [C]

Don’s Take: Simple enough, and I look forward to the match.

3. Hazuki vs. Maya World. Persephone was on commentary. Hyan accompanied World to the stage and returned to the back. This was even to start, with World getting the early advantage shortly thereafter and Hazuki recovering as the show headed to break. [C]

It was back and forth down the stretch. World missed a middle rope moonsault, enabling Hazuki to hit a lawn blower in the corner, followed by her top rope senton finisher for the win.

Hazuki defeated Maya World in 10:19.

After the match, Persephone entered the ring and stared down Hazuki…

Don’s Take: I am not familiar with Hazkuki, so her story with Persephone is a bit lost on me. The match was fine for what it was. Persephone was sporting a nice shiner.

A match between Persephone and Hazuki was announced for next week’s Collision…

Tony Schiavone voiced over a very nice tribute to the late Dennis Condrey, an Alabama native and member of one of the legendary versions of the Midnight Express tag team with Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette. The tribute included several pictures and clips provided by Cornette and photographer George Napolitano… [C]

Don’s Take: That was great. For my money, the Express ranks in my top five of all-time greatest tag teams. Their matches with the Rock and Roll Express and the Road Warriors are must-watches if you’re a fan of tag team wrestling. I prefer the Eaton/Stan Lane version, but there’s no denying Condrey’s contributions to wrestling.

A video highlighted ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty…

4. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Tim Bosby. Shane Taylor joined the commentary team. Bosby got in some brief offense but Moriarty quickly won with the Border City Stretch submission.

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Tim Bosby in 1:34.

After the match, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Christyan XO entered the ring to congratulate Moriarty. Dean called the fans dumb, while Bravo called them stupid.

[Hour Two] Jon Moxley and Pac made their entrance, along with Marina Shafir…

5. Jon Moxley and Pac (w/Marina Shafir) vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean (w/Christyan XO). ShaneTaylor remained on commentary. The match was even to start. XO climbed on the apron but was chased off by Shafir. With the referee distracted, Dean pulled Pac to the floor. Dean and Bravo double-teamed Pac on the floor. Moxley attempted to make the save with a chair, but was met by a knockout punch by Taylor. The heels held the advantage. [C]

The heels continued to work over Pac. Pac made the hot tag to Moxley. Moxley cleaned house. Dean took Moxley down with a neck breaker, but missed a splash from the top rope when Moxley got the knees up. Moxley took Bravo down with a cutter. Pac and Moxley took turns clotheslining Dean in the corner. XO distracted the referee, allowing Shafir to clothesline Dean in the corner as well. Pac hit Dean with a running lariat while Moxley finished him off with the Death Rider for the win…

Jon Moxley and Pac defeated “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean in 11:08.

Don’s Take: This was fun. Coming out of this, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Infantry heel act emerge from beyond the pay wall. I’ve seen them before, but I feel like they’ve settled into something that would work well in a division in need of more solid teams.

Renee Paquette was backstage with AEW Women’s Champion, Thekla, along with Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Thekla said that for Forbidden Door, if the President of Stardom wants to come into her company, she’ll have him kicked out of the country. Paquette asked Thekla about the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. Thekla said the only one she was afraid of was Blue. The two pretended to argue before embracing. Thekla laughed and said they were not like the others. Nothing would come between them, and nothing would come between her and her title… [C]

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong were backstage. O’Reilly said they would have Takeshita’s back if the Death Riders or the Don Callis Family got involved tonight. They cut to Lio Rush standing off camera with a rainbow-colored umbrella, saying, “The rain, the rain.” The Conglomeration was freaked out and left.

David Finlay and Clark Connors came to the ring. Finlay attempted to show off their new five-second pose while Connors handed out disposable cameras. They were interrupted by Austin and Colten Gunn.

6. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. Juice Robinson and Ace Austin accompanied the Gunns to the stage and returned to the back. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team with Marina Shafir. The Gunns got the better of the Dogs for the first several minutes of the match. [C]

The heels gained the advantage over Austin during the break. Austin made the hot tag to Colten. Colten cleaned house until he was overcome by the Dogs. The Dogs set up a double team move and crashed into each other. Austin tagged back in. Lots of action between all four down the stretch. Finlay took out Colten by attacking his previously injured leg. Austin rolled up Connors, who pushed him off at two, right into a shillelagh shot by Finlay. Connors covered Austin for the win.

“The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors defeated Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn in 10:40.

The Dogs continued the attack after the bell but were run off by Robinson and Ace Austin…

Don’s Take: This was fine. Given that the Dogs will be challenging Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the tag titles, the outcome was never in doubt. I would have liked to see them go over strongly here and not resort to cheap tactics.

A video recapped the history between Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey. The two will meet on Dynamite for the TNT Championship. Alex Windsor will also meet a wild card in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Quarterfinals. And, Will Ospreay will meet Mark Davis in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup semifinal match, while MJF faces Rush for the AEW World Title…

On Collision, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will meet Anna Jay and Tay Melo for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship…

Tony Schiavone addressed the TBS Title situation due to the injury to Willow Nightingale. Over the next month, there will be six matches. The winners of those six matches will face off on July 1st on Dynamite in a “Survival of the Fittest” match, and the winner will become the new champion… [C]

Don’s Take: I’m glad it’s not another tournament.

7. Jake Doyle and Brian Cage vs. Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars. Jon Moxley remained on commentary. This was a complete squash. Cage hit Wild with a Drill Claw, while Doyle hit a power bomb on Mars for the win.

Jake Doyle and Brian Cage defeated Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars in 1:49.

Don’s Take: Good to see Doyle back.

AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita, made his way to the ring as Doyle and Cage were held back by security…

8. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship. Jon Moxley was still on commentary. There was a decent feeling-out process to start, but Takeshita came out on top. Garcia gained the advantage by crotching Takeshita between the ring apron. [C]

Out of the break, Moxley is at ringside, and Shafir is on commentary. In the line of the night, Shafir says she’s waiting for Garcia to put Takeshita’s toe into his butthole. You can’t get more technical than that. Garcia continued working on the leg and locked in the crossface several times. Garcia hit a piledriver that Takeshita no-sold.

Down the stretch, Garcia continued to make Takeshita submit by going after the leg. Takeshita kept fighting out of it and eventually hit his Raging Fire finisher for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Daniel Garcia in 14:32 to retain the AEW International Championship.

After the match, Lancer Archer, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Jake Doyle, and Brian Cage attacked Takeshita. Outside the ring, Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean attacked Moxley. Wheeler Yuta and Pac came out from the crowd to help Moxley. Mike Bailey, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy ran out to combat the Callis Family. Moriarty and Bravo had an altercation with Nigel McGuinness at ringside. At the end of the fray, the babyfaces stood tall as Collision came to an end…

Don’s Take: I could have done without the huge post-match scrum, but the match was enjoyable. I expect this will lead to some huge multi-man tag match in the coming weeks. Takeshita is one of AEW’s best workers and I look forward to his title reign.

An enjoyable edition of Collision with a few developments for Dynamite along with a path forward for the TBS Title.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including Patreon patrons). I’ll also be back next week with another Collision review. Until then, enjoy wrestling!