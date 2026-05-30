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MLW Fusion preview: The “new season’ begins tonight with a two-hour special

May 30, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-MLW Champion Killer Kross holds a press conference (Court Bauer, actor Danny McBride, and Scarlett Bordeaux will be in attendance)

-Trevor Lee vs. Austin Aries

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Bishop Dyer

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly

-Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Aleah James

-Zamaya vs. Carolina Cruz

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey

-Diego Hill vs. Adam Brooks

-Contra Unit speaks

-A special look at Blue Panther

-The secret origins of Don Gato

-Matt Riddle appears

Powell’s POV: That’s a nice lineup for the show’s return. MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 5:05CT/6:05ET, 8CT/9ET on VEEPS, and 9CT/10ET on beIN Sports.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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