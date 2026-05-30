MLW Fusion preview: The “new season’ begins tonight with a two-hour special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-MLW Champion Killer Kross holds a press conference (Court Bauer, actor Danny McBride, and Scarlett Bordeaux will be in attendance)
-Trevor Lee vs. Austin Aries
-Alex Hammerstone vs. Bishop Dyer
-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly
-Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Aleah James
-Zamaya vs. Carolina Cruz
-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey
-Diego Hill vs. Adam Brooks
-Contra Unit speaks
-A special look at Blue Panther
-The secret origins of Don Gato
-Matt Riddle appears
Powell’s POV: That’s a nice lineup for the show’s return. MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 5:05CT/6:05ET, 8CT/9ET on VEEPS, and 9CT/10ET on beIN Sports.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
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