MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship match set for Wednesday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. LA Park for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

–Kevin Ku vs. ACH.

Powell’s POV: MLW will also unveil its top five middleweight division rankings, and are also advertising appearances by Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Contra Unit, and Myron Reed. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.