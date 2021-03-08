What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Two championship matches set for Wednesday’s show

March 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter.

Powell’s POV: William Regal also stated that he will make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT, which I hope will be the introduction of NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.