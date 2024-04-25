Limitless Wrestling “Guilty Pleasures” results: Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. Alec Price for the Limitless Title, Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Charles Mason and Richard Holliday for the IWTV Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Limitless Wrestling “Guilty Pleasures”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

April 13 2024 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

They always draw well here and the crowd is perhaps 500. Johnny Torres and Sam Laterna provided commentary.

* Paris Van Dale and Shannon LeVangie walked to the ring during introductions to the show and they bashed the fans. They gave several excuses for why they lost last month. I believe LeVangie is injured from a show at WrestleMania weekend and she doesn’t appear dressed to wrestle. Megan Bayne walked to the ring in her Amazon gladiator gear. LeVangie pointed to a knee brace and said she’s in no condition to wrestle. Alisha Edwards jumped in the ring and hit Bayne across the back with a kendo stick. Gabby Forza ran to the ring for the save, and the referee called for the bell!

1. Megan Bayne and Gabby Forza defeated Alisha Edwards and Paris Van Dale (w/Shannon LeVangie) at 1:58. Alisha was unable to budge the thicker Forza on an Irish Whip attempt. Gabby hit a double clothesline and a spear. Megan put one woman on her back and one in her arms and hit a fallaway slam/Samoan Drop combo. Bayne hit a tombstone piledriver on Paris for the pin! That was fast and one-sided!

* Forza got on the mic and said it was fun to team with Megan, but she came here to challenge Megan to a fight!

2. Gabby Forza defeated Megan Bayne at 10:41. They shook hands but Megan has a clear height advantage. An intense lockup to open. Neither fell on a shoulder tackle attempt. Megan hit a bodyslam and a cocky one-foot cover. Gabby hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Bayne hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall, then some short-arm clotheslines and an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. She hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. She mounted Gabby and hit a series of punches. Forza fired back with a second-rope superplex at 5:00 and we got our first “this is awesome!” chant.

They got up and traded stiff forearm strikes, and Gabby hit a German Suplex, then a running Stinger Splash, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Forza hit a Guerrilla Press for a nearfall at 7:00. Megan hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. She nailed a spear! Gabby put Megan on her shoulders and slammed her stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing, and this got intense. Forza nailed a discus lariat at 9:30. Bayne hit a flying clothesline, but she missed a frogsplash. Gabby hit her own spear! Forza hit a Jackhammer for the pin! That was unexpected! She got a standing ovation for the big win.

3. Ricky Smokes defeated Aaron Rourke at 10:15. These two long-time partners have been feuding in recent months. Rourke hit a superkick during ring introductions! They brawled on the mat and to the floor. In the ring, Smokes hit a slingshot spear at 4:00, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. Rourke hit a DDT at 6:30. He hit a Trash Compactor piledriver along his back for a nearfall. He hit a flip dive to the floor onto Smokes. In the ring, Rourke nailed a standing powerbomb, but he missed a moonsault. Smokes got a rollup for a nearfall, but the ref saw his feet on the ropes. Rourke hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw. Smokes got a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin.

* In a backstage interview, Rourke is angry that he just can’t get rid of Smokes, and he was upset that Smokes cheated to get the win. Gabby Forza came up to him during the interview and he congratulated her on her win. We went to a different backstage interview, where Smokes said he just proved he’s better than Rourke, and he’s moving on “to bigger and better things.”

4. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) defeated TJ Crawford at 11:16. Aggro recently turned on his long-time partner DangerKid and is going solo. Crawford shook hands on the way to ringside; I’m so used to seeing him as a heel. TJ hit a kick that knocked Aggro off the apron to the floor, and he grabbed at heel manager J-Heru. J-Heru choked TJ in the ropes. Aggro hit a DDT for a nearfall. TJ tossed Aggro off the top rope to the mat at 7:00. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. TJ hit some Yes Kicks to the chest. Aggro hit a fisherman’s powerbomb move for a nearfall at 9:30. Aggro grabbed a chair but the ref went to confiscate it. Aggro hit a low blow mule kick, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall.

* Aggro kept beating up TJ after the match until the 400-pounder Ace Romero came to the ring for the save. Romero then said he was here to fight. A mystery opponent came to the ring! It’s Joey Janela!

5) Ace Romero defeated Joey Janela at 10:13. Joey dove onto him to start the match. Romero hit a uranage but he missed a senton. Joey hit a European Uppercut at 1:30. Joey lifted the big guy and was fired up. However, Ace hit a Black Hole Slam at 5:00, but Joey rolled to the ropes to avoid being pinned. They brawled to the floor. Joey dove onto Ace as he was seated in a chair. Joey hit a second-rope powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall at 9:30. Romero nailed a package piledriver for the pin. Solid match.

* Backstage, Aiden was angry at Romero for coming to the ring and challenging him. Aggro accepted Ace’s challenge for the next show in May.

6. JT Dunn defeated Paul London at 10:16. I really hate to say it because I was such a huge London fan in 2002-06, but he’s in his Fat Elvis stage of his career, which includes (very badly!) singing himself to the ring. I always compare Dunn to Tony Nese and he’s a top hand. Dunn let London finish singing, then immediately attacked him from behind. (Why didn’t he save us all and cut him off mid-song?) London hit an (ugly-looking) huracanrana and some deep armdrags. Dunn choked London in the ropes and took control. He planted some kneestrikes on the spine at 3:30 and kept London grounded.

London hit a belly-to-belly suplex and they were both down. He hit a dropkick at 6:30 and was fired up, then a backbody drop and a spinning heel kick for a nearfall. London hit a top-rope doublestomp on the back for a nearfall at 8:30. Dunn missed Death By Elbow, and London nailed a superkick. Dunn went for a low blow but London blocked it. However, Dunn nailed Death By Elbow to the back of the head for the tainted pin. Decent match; I can see how London is working himself back into shape; his matches are better than 12 months ago.

7. Hazard defeated Suicide at 7:46. It is still unknown who is currently in the Suicide costume. Hazard is the brash kid who I can’t help but think looks like a young Nick Gage, but also a bit like a cocky, young Shane Helms. Suicide hit a slingshot corkscrew senton at 2:30. Hazard hit a Falcon Arrow. Suicide dove through the ropes onto Hazard at 6:00. Back in the ring, Suicide hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, then a Lungblower to the chest. Hazard crotched Suicide on the top rope, then slammed him to the mat for the cheap pin. Just okay.

8. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “The Rich & The Powerful” Charles Mason and Richard Holliday to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 13:47. This was definitely a match I tuned in for. Mason wore his red jacket that someone clearly wore as an usher at a movie theater in the 1980s. Holliday and Kylon opened with basic reversals. Waller and Mason entered at 1:30 and traded faster reversals. Mason hit a neckbreaker on Waller and the heels took control. Mason applied a rear-naked choke at 5:00.

Kylon finally got the hot tag at 7:00 and he hit an Exploder Suplex on Holliday, then one on Mason. He hit a double dropkick and was fired up. King hit a springboard tornado DDT on Holliday for a nearfall. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Mason, and Kylon hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall, but Holliday made the save. Mason hit an Air Raid Crash and Holliday made the cover on Kylon for a believable nearfall at 10:00; Richard was shocked they didn’t get the win there.

Mason grabbed a title belt but the ref blocked him from using it. It allowed Holliday to hit a low blow uppercut on Kylon, then a standing powerbomb. However, Waller hit a Swanton Bomb on Holliday. Kylon and Waller hit superkicks on Holliday, then simultaneous kneestrikes to his head at 12:00. Holliday hit a 2008 swinging suplex, and Mason covered for a visual pin, but Waller got his feet on the ropes! The heels swung belts at the MG but missed. Kylon nailed a top-rope superplex on Mason, and Waller immediately hit a Mamba Splash on Mason for the pin. The commentators said it was their 38th successful title defense. Really good match.

* Backstage, Ace Romero was interviewed and he said he’s focused on winning the Vacationland Cup. However, Aiden Aggro struck him from behind with a chair, and Aiden reiterated his challenge for a match in May.

9. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) defeated Alec Price to retain the Limitless Title at 16:55. Price is a huge babyface here. Price hit a springboard crossbody block and some loud chops in the corner at 2:00. Channing took control of the offense and clotheslined him in the corner, then hit a swinging neckbreaker at 5:00. Price hit an enzuigiri. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex or a nearfall. Channing applied a Camel Clutch and kept Price grounded. Price hit a half-nelson suplex at 9:30, then his running knees into the corner. Price hit a stunner for a nearfall, and a shotgun dropkick. Channing went for a piledriver but Price blocked it. Price climbed the ropes, but Channing kicked him to the floor at 11:00!

In the ring, Channing hit a decapitating clothesline but he again couldn’t hit a piledriver, and Price flipped him to the floor. Price nailed his top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Channing hit a Flatliner and the piledriver or a believable nearfall at 13:00, and he was in disbelief that he didn’t get the pin there. He repeatedly stomped on Price. Channing missed a top-rope 450 Splash, and Price immediately hit the Surprise Kick/step-up mule kick at 15:30, but Channing rolled to the floor. Price hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Price hit a flying leg lariat. However, Channing hit a second-rope piledriver for the pin. That was really good.

Final Thoughts: A really strong way to end a good show. Main event could have gone either way; I actually thought we were seeing a title change. That earns best match, ahead of the MG/R&P tag match. A really good Forza/Bayne match takes third. Only a few negatives; I’ve now seen Hazard a few times and he’s not clicking for me. London is clearly working his way back into shape but I must reiterate he is not anywhere close to where he was 20 years ago. (Yes, I know, “who is?” but there are many wrestlers his same age in ROH/AEW/WWE who still look great.) This was a fun show, I love the environment and this is always shot well.