WrestleMania 41 location revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 41 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. The two nights of WrestleMania will be held on April 19-20.

Powell’s POV: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is playing the bridesmaid role again. That said, Las Vegas is a tremendous location for any major event and TKO officials have strong connections in the city. WrestleMania being held later than usual allows them to avoid running opposite the NCAA basketball tournament’s Final Four weekend.