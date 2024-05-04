WWE Backlash France polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Backlash France: Vote for the best match

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles