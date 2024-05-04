WWE Backlash France polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 4, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Backlash France poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Backlash France: Vote for the best match Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe backlash france
