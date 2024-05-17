Injury update on AEW’s Eddie Kingston

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston suffered a fractured leg. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that while Kingston is hoping to return by August’s AEW All In, the timeline for his return hinges on whether the injury will require surgery.

Powell’s POV: Kingston suffered the injury at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 11. He was originally scheduled to be in the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing, but the company announced that he was not medically cleared. Darby Allin will replace Kingston in the match. Here’s hoping that Kingston can avoid undergoing surgery.