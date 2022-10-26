10/26 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Titles, Riho vs. Jamie Hayter, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship, FTR vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Titles, Riho vs. Jamie Hayter, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, and more (33:01)…

Click here for the October 26 AEW Dynamite audio review.

