09/16 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight, Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship, FTR vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight, Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship, FTR vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Private Party, and more (24:43)…

Click here for the September 16 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...