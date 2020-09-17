NXT UK returns with the Heritage Cup tournament, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Masahiro Chono, Bobby Heenan, Dick Brower

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK returns today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET (the show had been in “best of” mode due to the pandemic). Today’s show features the beginning of the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament with the matches featuring British rounds rules. The participants are Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven, Joseph Conners and wildcard entrant. Haydn Gleed’s written review of the show will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a D grade majority vote from 25 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. The voting was tight, as B and C finished tied for second with each getting 23 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill “The Goon” Irwin is 66.

-Jim Cornette is 59.

-Masahiro Chono is 57.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...