Tony Khan says WWE “is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling” during NFL Network appearance

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan made an appearance on the NFL Network on Friday and fired a shot at WWE (see the footage below). Khan recapped the AEW Dynamite angle that featured him taking the Tony Khan Driver from The Young Bucks, which led to him wearing a neck brace during NFL Draft weekend.

Khan boasted that AEW is the most successful sports startup since the AFL and then fired his shot. “There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much marketshare as AEW in many, many, many years,” Khan said. “We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling and we are up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor. That’s who we’re facing. AEW is the Pepsi of pro wrestling, WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.”

Powell’s POV: Why? Even some of Khan’s biggest detractors were applauding him for wearing the neck brace in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room during the first night of the NFL Draft. It was a fun moment and I can’t remember the last time that Khan received so much positive attention. So why use an opportunity to plug his company to give attention to his competitor? Why use this appearance to feed into the tribalism that exists between fans of the two companies? Yes, it’s generated social media buzz, but sooner or later Khan needs to figure out that not all social media attention is good social media attention.