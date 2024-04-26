Tony Khan says WWE “is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling” during NFL Network appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan made an appearance on the NFL Network on Friday and fired a shot at WWE (see the footage below). Khan recapped the AEW Dynamite angle that featured him taking the Tony Khan Driver from The Young Bucks, which led to him wearing a neck brace during NFL Draft weekend.
Khan boasted that AEW is the most successful sports startup since the AFL and then fired his shot. “There has not been a challenger brand that has gained as much marketshare as AEW in many, many, many years,” Khan said. “We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling and we are up against a really evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor. That’s who we’re facing. AEW is the Pepsi of pro wrestling, WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.”
Powell’s POV: Why? Even some of Khan’s biggest detractors were applauding him for wearing the neck brace in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room during the first night of the NFL Draft. It was a fun moment and I can’t remember the last time that Khan received so much positive attention. So why use an opportunity to plug his company to give attention to his competitor? Why use this appearance to feed into the tribalism that exists between fans of the two companies? Yes, it’s generated social media buzz, but sooner or later Khan needs to figure out that not all social media attention is good social media attention.
Tony Khan discusses taking the TK Driver from the Bucks and compares WWE to Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/borodQ1GiF
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024
You continually talk about the tribalism among fans of the two companies and yet this clown is the cause of 90 percent of the discourse. He’s like a little child desperate for attention and I think it really chaps his ass that WWE doesn’t even acknowledge him which they shouldn’t. All this less than two weeks from from Khan sending Edge/Copeland out to deliver his rah rah speech about enjoying whatever you want. Put the blame on Khan for the tribalism. If only he put as much effort into his booking as he does obsessing over WWE
I continuously point out when he’s responsible for it, so what’s your point? This is rich coming from one of the most tribal people in the comment section.
I wasn’t taking a shot at you. I was just pointing out that Khan is responsible for a lot of this. I wasn’t personally attacking you and wasn’t trying to offend you
My apologies if I barked at you, but I do take him to task for this on a regular basis both here on the site and in podcasts. I think I dedicated a blog to it not all that long ago. It’s counterproductive. He seems obsessed with social media attention, even when it’s counterproductive.
He employs The “NDA Warrior” Rape is Jericho, the far right shitheads Nicky and Matty, and a carousel of other disgusting asswipes, AND he and his dad are Trump supporters.
Fuck Tony Khan in his worthless trust fund ass.
These words will come back to haunt him, just like Ari Emanuel’s claim, “we have morals” came back on him.