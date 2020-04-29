Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on maintaining a good relationship with WWE, feels its possible fans could attend live sporting events this summer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brought up WWE during a press conference on Wednesday. “I helped recruit, I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando,” DeSantis said. “I’d like them to do WrestleMania. They were going to do WrestleMania in April, that was hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship, I want them to invest in Florida.”

DeSantis also spoke about fans eventually returning to live sporting events. “I don’t think we’re probably ready to have fans,” he said. “But I do think if the trends are good as you get into June-July, I think there is a window to have some fans. You’re not going to have everyone packed in, but, man, in 90 degree weather in the state of Florida, you’re out there and someone is ten feet away from you and you want to watch a ballgame or something, you may be able to do that.”

Powell’s POV: DeSantis also spoke about bringing UFC to Jacksonville for an upcoming card, as well as a golf event that will be taking place in his state. DeSantis previously declared nationally televised sports, which includes WWE and AEW, as essential business in his state. Given how much he’s bent over backwards for WWE thus far, I would be shocked if the company’s first event with fans present ends up being held outside the state of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who classified #WWE, #AEW, #UFC and others among essential businesses, said he’d like to keep a good relationship with WWE and mentioned the $100 million+ that WrestleMania brings in. Also said they got UFC to come to Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/xOlq4jjRqz — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 29, 2020



