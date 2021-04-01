AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

-Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship.

-The Bunny vs. Tay Conti.

-Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country.

-The Inner Circle speaks.

Powell’s POV: Luchasaurus will be in the tag match, but it was not made clear whether he will team with Jungle Boy or Marko Stunt. Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.