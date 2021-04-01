NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver lineup: The full cards for the two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one.

-Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Titles.

-Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight in a six-man gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT North American Championship on night two (the entrants are listed in the they will enter the match).

-Kushida vs. Pete Dunne.

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two.

-Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match.

-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of the gauntlet eliminator.

-Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The six entrants in the gauntlet eliminator qualified by being the last six entrants in last night’s battle royal. Night one will be held on Wednesday and will be a themed edition of the NXT television show that will be simulcast on USA Network and Peacock. The second night will be held on Thursday, April 8 and will be a traditional Takeover special available via Peacock in the United States (and WWE Network internationally).