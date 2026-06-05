WWE Smackdown preview: The spoiler-free lineup for tonight’s USA Network broadcast

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are listed in the order they aired during today’s WWE Smackdown show.

-A segment with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther

-Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James in a four-way Queen of the Ring match

-Royce Keys vs. Talla Tonga

-WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley appears

-Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill and Michin

-Ricky Saints vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a four-way King of the Ring match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown aired live today from Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena. My weekly review is already available via the main page. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Smackdown returns to running live at 7CT/8ET next Friday from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion.