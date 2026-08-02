Murphy’s Blog: WWE SummerSlam Sunday Predictions – Will Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins leave with the World Heavyweight Championship? Who will win the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

The SummerSlam predictions continue! I gave my overall thoughts on the event during my night one predictions, so I’d encourage you to check them out to see how I fared if you haven’t already. On to night two! Let’s run down the card!

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. This should have been the match that captured my attention the most out of all the matches on the show. The story is so simple. These two have a history going back almost 15 years. They had a long run as partners in a top faction and a storied rivalry as opponents. Seth has been the one guy that Roman hasn’t beaten. That’s the story, and that was all you needed. It’s still there, but along with it, we have this side Bloodline drama that’s complicating it and making it less compelling than it should be. Unfortunately, that drama is likely going to spill into this match and have some impact on the outcome. And with that, Roman will likely get his win.

Don Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion. Rhea Ripley’s injury has made this match necessary. In looking at the field, the odds would be in favor of either Charlotte Flair or Jade Cargill. That would be the safe bet. But because these matches are difficult to predict, I’m going to go out on a limb and say now would be a good time to give Chelsea Green a short run with the title. It won’t be long-term, but it would be a nice moment to pop the crowd. It would also add another element to her storyline with Tiffany Stratton. Stratton could be the factor in costing Green the title when they want to move it to someone else.

Don Predicts: Chelsea Green defeats Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend to win the Interim WWE Women’s Championship.

Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title. This should be a fun match featuring two different styles. Given that I think Oba Femi will defeat the hometown favorite in Brock Lesnar, I think Minnesota gets the feel-good win with another local, Gable, taking home the Intercontinental Title. Post-SummerSlam, there are some interesting matches ahead depending on which direction they want to go. Challengers such as Je’von Evans, Ethan Page, and Dominik Mysterio come to mind.

Don Predicts: Chad Gable defeats Penta to win the Intercontinental Title.

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship. Good to see Corbin back, and I’m hoping that for this run, we see him positioned as a serious monster heel. That said, I don’t see them taking the title off of Trick just yet. I see Williams just barely getting by Corbin, with Corbin getting his heat back quickly to set up another round, possibly a triple threat that includes Carmelo Hayes.

Don Predicts: Trick Williams defeats Baron Corbin to retain the U.S. Championship.

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. Despite everything, I’m happy to see Zayn land a spot on the card. This should be a fantastic match, and it’s actually a toss-up. Having Balor as number one contender works, with Sami growing more frustrated over the situation. And there’s always Money in the Bank in October. Having Sami run around with the briefcase would be fun for sure.

Don Predicts: Finn Balor defeats Sami Zayn to become the No.1 contender to the WWE Championship.

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match. I was afraid of this. Danhausen is fine in small doses, but they are putting him in too many outlandish situations where it’s creating eye-rolling content for some. I also don’t like Dominik Mysterio in a comedy match. At one time, he was one of the top heels in WWE. I’m ready for him to move on to something more serious.

Don Predicts: Danhausen defeats Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match.

Join Jason Powell for his live review of SummerSlam Sunday at 5CT/6ET. Jason and Jake Barnett will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Enjoy SummerSlam and enjoy wrestling!