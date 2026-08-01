WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s live review of night one with Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a HIAC match, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam (Night One)

Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

Streamed live August 1, 2026, on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally)

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Vaughn Evelyn, who stood in the ring while performing “God Bless America” at the end of the pre-show…

Powell’s POV: Vaughn Evelyn is actually Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, daughter of Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon. She did a nice job.

Michael Cole opened the main card and narrated various arrival shots. He was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett… Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hosted the SummerSlam opening video…

Cole opened the show and said there was “a capacity crowd” in attendance…

Powell’s POV: A capacity crowd? WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 36,258 with 35,759 tickets distributed. The peak capacity for U.S. Bank Stadium is 73,000. SummerSlam Saturday 2025 was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and 50,493 tickets were distributed.

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Jessika Carr was the referee. Morgan performed the Three Amigos during the opening minutes. Cole noted that it was a tribute to Eddie Guerrero (the stadium is within walking distance from the hotel where Guerrero died). Sky took control and went up top. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez showed up, and one of them distracted the referee while the other shoved Sky off the ropes.

Sky rallied again and took out Perez and Rodriguez with a dive to the floor. Moments later, Sky performed a Spanish Fly from the top rope on Morgan before covering her for a near fall. Sky performed a backbreaker. Morgan rolled to a corner of the ring. Sky went for the Bullet Train, but Morgan moved.

Sky hit Morgan with her own Oblivion finisher for a good near fall. Sky went for an Over the Moonsault, but she landed on her feet when Morgan moved. Sky sold ankle pain. Morgan jumped from the middle rope and hit a Codebreaker for a two count. Sky dodged Oblivion and then suplexed Morgan on the apron. Sky performed a Bullet Train with Morgan against the post. Sky sold knee pain.

Sky went for Over the Moonsault, but Morgan put her feet up. Morgan went for Oblivion, but Sky blocked it. Morgan followed up with a Codebreaker and then hit her Oblivion finisher. Morgan covered Sky for the three count…

Liv Morgan defeated Iyo Sky in 13:35 to retain the Women’s World Championship.

Powell’s POV: A strong opener. I could have done without the outside interference, but at least it didn’t play a part in the finishing sequence. The stadium looks great. They have an impressive stage, and the sections they are showing looked packed. U.S. Bank Stadium is not an open-air venue, but the roof is clear, so there is sunlight. Sunset is listed for 8:39CT/9:39ET.

Jey Uso was talking with Jimmy Uso in their dressing room while Jacob Fatu paced behind them before a batch of ads…

Mark Henry, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Danny Spivey, and Jimmy Hart were shown in the crowd. Waltman and Hart were seated together…

The stage had a video game theme during the entrances for the six-man tag match. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso made the first entrance. Fatu wore a Werewolf mask (I thought he was the killer from the Creep movies for a second there). Cole said the video game was the match sponsor. Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight made separate entrances in that order…

2. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match.