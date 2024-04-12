WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts X coverage, Marq Quen, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show features appearances by new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum. The show includes Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch in an Open House match for the TBS Championship. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts X will be live on Saturday from Highland Heights, Kentucky at Truist Arena. Join me for my live review as the Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with BOTB at 9CT/10ET. Will Pruett has the night off, so my combined audio review of Collision and BOTB will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Anthony is 64.

-Nobuhiko Takada is 62.

-Marq Quen (DaQuentin Redden) of the Private Party tag team is 30.