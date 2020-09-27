Powell’s WWE Clash of Champions predictions: So many title belts, yet so few feel important

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

These predictions were made with no help from the betting lines because I’m not a dirty, rotten, filthy, stinking, cheater. In other words, I’m guessing just like you are. Join me for live coverage of WWE Clash of Champions beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show. Join us on our ad-free website via PWMembership.net.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship: Orton has lost matches to McIntyre and Keith Lee in recent weeks. I don’t think WWE is cooling on Orton, so I actually take those losses as a sign that he will get a run with the WWE Championship. Orton taking the title in an Ambulance Match saves McIntyre from being pinned, and it sets up the need for a winner take all rematch at Hell in a Cell. I’m not sure where Edge is at in his recovery from surgery, but his return could throw a welcomed monkey wrench into my prognosticating.

Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship: There’s no real mystery regarding the outcome of the match, but I am truly enjoying the story. More than anything, I enjoy this program because it’s fresh. Reigns is working as a heel. Paul Heyman is managing someone other than Brock Lesnar. Jey is getting a singles title. This is different and fun.

Roman Reigns retains the WWE Universal Championship:

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship: I dig this awkward three-way feud. Sami’s claim to still be the Intercontinental Champion has been entertaining, and this could be the show stealing match. I don’t have a strong feeling about the outcome. I didn’t have a strong feeling about the outcome of this match until the final angle played out on Smackdown. Zayn won a Triple Threat between this trio, and Styles stood on the ladder and took the belts down afterward. That probably means the one guy who didn’t have a moment on Friday will get one tonight.

Jeff Hardy retains the U.S. Championship.

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Credit to Cross (and the writers) for at least trying to explain why she might have a chance to beat Bayley in her latest title match. Cross stated on a recent edition of Smackdown that she struggled in past matches because she always had to keep an eye out for Sasha Banks. The idea is that won’t be an issue in this match. But we know WWE is building toward Bayley vs. Banks and one would think that they would want it to be the title feud, so I don’t see Cross’s luck changing.

Bayley retains the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party for the Smackdown Tag Titles: So the creative forces really thought it was a good idea to send Nakamura and Cesaro to Raw to lose a non-title match to the Street Profits just for the hell of it? There’s no rematch? They are not building to a unification match? They just thought it would be fun to establish that one brand’s tag team champions are better? Well, okay then. LHP are bickering with each other. Vince McMahon has enjoyed his share of bickering tag champions over the years, but it’s usually singles wrestlers who form a makeshift tag team who end up in that role. In other words, I don’t see it happening here.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Remember how happy people were when WWE finally reintroduced tag team titles for the women’s division? Do you also remember when I told you to be careful for what you wish for given how poorly booked the men’s tag team divisions have been in recent years? I just like to throw that one out there every now and again just in case I get all of my actual match predictions wrong. Oh, and I couldn’t care less about this match.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Angel Garza and Andrade for the Raw Tag Titles: Again?!? The creative forces taken what should have been a good feud and ruined it by having the Profits dominate to the point that seeing these teams being advertised for another match is actually a turnoff. I keep predicting a Garza and Andrade tag title win so that they can get their mojo back and WWE can continue to book rematches. Why stop now?

Angel Garza and Andrade win the Raw Tag Titles.

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship: Remember when the McMahon family told us that automatic rematches were antiquated? So why is this rematch happening? Lashley has repeatedly destroyed Crews wit the Full Nelson, and they’ve done nothing to give Crews any sense of momentum heading into this match.

Bobby Lashley retains the U.S. Championship.

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw Women’s Championship (Kickoff Show): WWE creative raced through Asuka’s feud with Mickie James so that she could race into what will likely be a lopsided win over Vega. I can’t say that I’m anxious to see Asuka work with Peyton Royce, but it looks like that’s the plan following their non-finish match on Raw.

Asuka retains the Raw Women’s Championship.



