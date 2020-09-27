9/27 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 5 results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi in A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 5”

September 27, 2020 in Hyogo, Japan at Kobe World Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Gabriel Kidd beat Yota Tsuji.

2. Taichi pinned Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Minoru Suzuki pinned Jeff Cobb in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Kota Ibushi pinned Tomohiro Ishii in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Shingo Takagi pinned Will Ospreay in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Jay White pinned Kazuchika Okada in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Jay White and Taichi with six points, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and Minrou Suzuki with four points, Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Yujiro Takahashi and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with four points, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Evil, Hirooki Goto with two points, and Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Yoshi-Hashi with no points.

The B-Block continues Tuesday in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta.

The A-Block continues Wednesday in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall with the following tournament matches: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs Jay White, Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb, Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...