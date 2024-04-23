NXT TV results (4/23): Moore’s review of Spring Breakin’ Night One with Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Spring Breakin’ Night One”

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 23, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One]Right after the WWE Signature, the show cut to Ava, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pierce chatting in a room that had the words “WWE Draft” on the door. Nick Aldis was there via video call. They all hyped up the WWE Draft. Ava noted that while people are looking forward to people moving up to Raw and Smackdown, but they are also looking forward to who steps up in NXT to replace those leaving…

Various shots were shown of NXT wrestlers arriving to the WWE Performance Center…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The wrestlers were already in the ring for the women’s championship match. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring introductions. Interesting note, Tatum Paxley got the most favoritable babyface introduction…

1. Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez jumpped Lyra early on. Perez was freaked out by Tatum’s creepy crawl. Lyra tripped both women and sent them to ringside. Lyra hit both opponents with a wrecking ball dropkick. Lyra caught Paxley with a springboard crossbody. Lyra peppered Tatum with a slap and shotgun dropkick. Perez broke up Lyra’s pin after a Northern Lights on Tatum. Lyra hit Perez with a Northern Lights for a good nearfall.

Lyra and Tatum traded quick rollups. Lyra used a kickout to dump Perez to ringside. Lyra rolled up Tatum for a nearfall. Perez dumped Lyra to ringside. Paxley rolled through a crossbody for a nearfall. Paxley dumped Perez on top of Lyra at ringside heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

All three women were trading quick strikes back from break. Lyra escaped a fireman carry and gave Paxley a Fisherman Buster for a good nearfall that Perez broke up. Perez tossed both opponents in the corners and gave them uppercuts. Perez put Lyra in a Crossface. Vic noted that Lyra is working with an injury. Tatum broke up the submission with a Crossface on Perez. Perez hit both opponents with DDT. Perez hit Tatum with Eat Defeat.

Lyra broke up the pin by Perez on Tatum. Lyra missed a Crescent Kick. Lyra reversed Perez into a German Suplex. Perez hit Lyra with a high kick. Lyra hit Perez with a Crescent. Tatum got a Sunset Flip for an amazing Nearfall. Tatum hit Lyra with a Pumphandle Murphy’s Law. Tatum hit Lyra with a 450. Perez stole the win by jackknife rolling up Tatum for a victory.

Roxanne Perez defeated Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyfia via pinfall in 12:04.

John’s Thoughts: Hot damn, what a finish! A great title triple threat throughout and that finish was masterfully done. The “unknown factor” in a way, was WWE Developmental project, Tatum Paxley. I’ve loved the way she’s played, and how they reframed her obsessed stalker character. She was really “made” in a way by this match, and notably that finishing sequence. Once little thing I liked about the rest of this match was all three women making sure to keep up the action to the point where you don’t have one person sleeping outside the ring while two people do their thing (I wasn’t paying too much attention to the PIP break). I kinda wonder if they test out Tatum as a babyface coming out of this show because of her strong reaction throughout the match and that strong closing sequence.

The show cut to various wrestlers and executives in WWE giving their Ilja vs. Trick predictions…

Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan were chatting backstage. Thea was happy to have Chase U’s money problems behind them and how she’s happy to have friends like Fallon and Kelani. Jaida Parker showed up to talk trash, saying Fallon is a loner. Fallon shoved Jaida. A pull apart ensued…

The Tony D’Angelo Family made their entrance…[c]

A intro vignette aired for Tyson DuPont and Tyrek Igwe. There these two big ol’ lineman looking dudes who’ve been wrestling on Level Up. Looks like they’re making their NXT debut next week…

Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile were interviewed by Kelly Kincaid about why they’re in NXT for the nights. They all gave their thoughts on Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams. They all had hopes that young Trick Williams would win. Ivy Nile led a Whoop Dat Trick song with all three of them. Brutus was playing the role of Booker T with the “uh huh” and “oh yeah man”. Booker joked that he gonna whoop dat ass for that…

Vic Joseph hyped NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex center…

The No Quarter Catch Crew made their entrance. All six men brawled to start the match. The bell rang once Tony D and Dempsey were left in the ring…

2. “The D’Angelo Family” Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crucifino (w/Adriana Rizzo) vs. “The No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. Tony D gave Dempsey a deadlift power bomb and demanded his money [for “getting rid” of Drew Gulak]. Kemp and Stacks tagged in. Luca and Borne tagged in. Luca caught Borne with a uppercut. Borne came back with a dropkick. All six men ended up brawling again.

The mafia guys dumped their opponents. Kemp hit the brawling wrestlers at ringside with a flip dive. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, Dempsey was working on Stacks with methodical offense. Stacks powered out and hit Dempsey with a crossbody for a two count. Dempsey came back with a Dragon Screw into a calf hook. Dempsey ducked a enzuigiri and stomped on Stacks. Kemp tagged in and hit a German and Dropkick Combo with a Borne on Stacks. The heels cut the ring in half on Stacks. Stacks broke Dempsey’s half crab with a enzuigiri. Stacks dumped Borne to ringside.

Tony D tagged in and cleaned house (a bit mistimed). Tony D hit Kemp and Borne with hip tosses. Tony hit Dempsey with a spinebuster for a two count. Dempsey gave Tony D a chop block. Borne and Kemp hit Tony D with a Neckbreaker Suplex combo to give Borne a tow count. Dempsey hit Tony D with a Suplex. Stacks broke up Charlie’s pin. Luca and Stacks hit Kemp with a Shatter Machine. Tony D reversed a Full Nelson to hit Dempsey with a Uranage for the victory.

Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Luca Crucifino defeated The No Quarter Catch Crew via pinfall in 11:05.

Vic Joseph noted that Tony D just pinned “The Heritage Cup Champions”. Tony D yelled off mic for Charlie Dempsey to pay up…

John’s Thoughts: I think their timing was a bit off during the hot tag sequence, but I give Tony D a good job for taking over and firing up the crowd despite the mistiming. Goofy setup, with this being over Dempsey and crew not paying Tony D for “getting rid” of Drew Gulak. My guess is this payment is going to be in the form of a Heritage Cup title match for Tony D.

A photographer was interviewing Baron Corbin about what Bron Breaker is going to say once he gets called up. Corbin said he wasn’t sure. Lexis King showed up and gave Corbin a gift basket for leaving NXT. Corbin said people are only hoping he’s leaving. Lexis then said he is proud to be Corbin’s next 2nd generation tag team partner. Lexis left assuming they were a team now. Corbin called Lexis a toolbag and said that his beard is fake…

Jaida Parker was flanked by OTM heading into picture-in-picture. Looks like the match is starting picture in picture. ..[c]

