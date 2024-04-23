What's happening...

WWE Raw rating: Battle royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship

April 23, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.597 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.807 million average. Raw delivered a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.61 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw finished third in the key demographic behind a pair of NBA playoff games. It will be interesting to see if the WWE Draft leads to bounce back numbers next week. One year earlier, the April 24, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.815 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.