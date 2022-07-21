7/21 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell, Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn, Dave Mastiff vs. Josh Morrell, Nina Samuels vs. Emilia McKenzie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 23, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Isla Dawn beat Fallon Henley

2. Dave Mastiff beat Josh Morrell

3. Emilia McKenzie over Nina Samuels

4. Trent Seven defeated Sam Gradwell

Powell’s POV: Tyler Bate returned and tried to attack Seven after the main event. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written review of this week’s episode will be available over the weekend. Next week’s show has Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT Tag Titles, and Blair Davenport vs. Amale.