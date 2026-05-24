AEW Double Or Nothing results: Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing

Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium

Aired live May 24, 2026, on pay-per-view

AEW Double or Nothing pre-show results: AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross beat Viva Van and Zayda Steel in 4:46 in a five-minute championship eliminator, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Danial Garcia defeated Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Katsuyori Shibata in 10:35, and Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Big Boom AJ, and QT Marshall defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Anthony Agogo in 6:30…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer. Entrances for the AEW Tag Team Title match took place…

Adam Copeland made his entrance. The fans sang his entrance theme after it stopped playing. Christian Cage made his entrance. Excalibur listed the attendance as a sellout of 15,015. FTR and Stokeky Hathaway made their entrance…

Powell’s POV: Earlier today, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 14,028 with 14,028 tickets distributed, meaning it’s a legitimate sellout despite the difference between their numbers and the announced attendance. The attendance for last year’s Double or Nothing in Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena was roughly 8,200. On a side note, there was a verbal exchange involving MJF and Mick Foley on the pre-show that is worth checking out.

1. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose). There was a “holy shit” chant before the bell, and then the wrestlers threw punches to start the match.

Christian, who had a brace on his “injured” wrist, wrapped a piece of barbed wire around the middle rope and then tripped Harwood, who fell onto it. The referee checked with Harwood, who declined to quit. Copeland set up Wheeler for a move on the apron with a table on the floor, but Hathaway grabbed his leg and distracted him.

Moments later, Wheeler placed a chair around Copeland’s neck and shoved him into the ring post. Harwood grabbed a toolbox from the timekeeper’s area. Schiavone said the toolbox was used to set up the ring. Christian ended up taking the toolbox and then used a pair of pliers on Harwood’s nose and then on Wheeler’s balls.

Copeland, who bled from a cut near his eye, fought both FTR members on the floor, but they ended up performing a spike piledriver on top of the Spanish broadcast table. Harwood slammed Christian’s injured wrist on the ring steps. Harwood held Christian’s arm, but he pulled it away when Wheeler tried to hit him with a cinderblock.

Harwood placed Christian’s wrist inside the hole in the cinderblock and then battered it with a chair several times (why would that hurt?). The referee put the mic in front of Christian, who said, “I, I, I, I banged your mother.” A short time later, Christian said, “Go f— yourself,” over the mic.

Harwood removed the top rope and tried to hit Christian, who took him down and choked him with it until Wheeler intervened. Wheeler choked Christian with barbed wire. FTR hit the Shatter Machine on Christian. “This pussy is going to quit,” Wheeler said over the mic. Wheeler hit Christian with a wrench, but Copeland speared Wheeler.

Copeland had Harwood down and stood over him with a chair. Harwood begged for mercy. Copeland caught Wheeler trying to sneak inside the ring. Wheeler pleaded with Copeland and said he’d say the words. Hathaway snuck in and hit Copeland with Christian’s watch wrapped around his fist. FTR hit Copeland with a Shatter Machine.

Beth Copeland (f/k/a Beth Phoenix) came out and put Hathaway down, but Harwood shoved her into the ring steps. Harwood poured lighter fluid over a table on the floor and then set it on fire while Hathaway held Beth. Wheeler went for a spear, but Beth pulled away, and Wheeler speared Hathaway through the burning table. A “you deserve it” chant broke out.

Harwood set up Copeland for a Conchairto. Harwood said that if Copeland wanted to see his two daughters tomorrow, he had to quit. Beth low-blowed Harwood, and then Christian kicked him in the balls. Christian put Harwood in a Sharpshooter, and then Copeland simultaneously applied a crossface. Beth grabbed Copeland’s baseball bat covered with nails and handed it to him. Copeland pressed the nails into Harwood’s head until he quit.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in 19:35 in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match to win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Copeland, Christian, and Beth celebrated in the ring together…

Powell’s POV: A solid hardcore battle. The fans had fun with Christian’s lines when he refused to quit and with Beth Copeland’s involvement. A lot of fans probably expected more blood and violence, but the state athletic commission prohibits blading and intentional blood. The cut by Copeland’s eye was clearly accidental.

A video package set up the AEW International Championship match, and then entrances for the match took place…

2. Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The fans popped and chanted “holy shit” when the bell rang to start the match. Around 9:00, Okada flipped off the camera while Takeshita was down. Takeshita bounced back and performed a piledriver into a German Suplex. Okada popped right up and dropkicked Takeshita. Okada stuffed a Takeshita lariat and then put him down with a lariat of his own, and then both men stayed down.

Moments later, Takeshita set up for a move on the apron, but Okada slipped away and sent him to the floor with a Rainmaker. A “fight forever” chant broke out. Okada went to the floor and performed a DDT. Callis said he didn’t like what he was seeing because he didn’t need one of his assets to get hurt. Okada set up for a move on the floor, but Okada left the broadcast table and encouraged Okada to return to the ring, which he did. Okada could have won via count-out, but Okada went to the floor to break the count. Callis returned to the broadcast table.

Takeshita performed a brainbuster on the floor. Callis jumped up and asked what he was doing, but Takeshita wasn’t having it. Back in the ring, Takeshita performed a superplex and then immediately went for another move, but Okada slipped away. Takeshita blocked a Rainmaker attempt and then executed a German Suplex into a bridge for a nice near fall. Takeshita set up for a move in the corner and then charged Okada, who put him down with a tombstone piledriver that left both wrestlers down temporarily.

Okada and Takeshita traded elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. Okada got the better of it, but Takeshita fired up and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Okada came right back with a slam. Takeshita hooked Okada into a pin for a near fall. Okada showed concern, but he hit Takeshita with a Rainmaker moments later. Okada followed up with a dropkick and then set up for another Rainmaker, but Takeshita reversed it and hit a Rainmaker of his own. Takeshita no-sold a dropkick and then drilled Okada with a knee strike to the face that led to a near fall.

Takeshit got to his feet. Okada got to his knees and bit the middle rope while Callis put over his intensity. Okada showed intimidation once he got to his feet. Takeshita blasted him with an elbow strike. Takeshita followed up with Raging Fire and scored the clean pin…

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kazuchika Okada in 19:00 to win the AEW International Championship.

Takeshita celebrated his win. Callis entered the ring with Mark Davis and Rocky Romero. Callis and the others jawed at Takeshita, presumably over the spot on the floor. Takeshita struck a fighter’s pose, but Callis had the others back up.

Kyle Fletcher’s entrance music played, and then he headed to the ring. Fletcher looked at Takeshita and then went face-to-face with Okada. Callis got Okada, Davis, and Romero to leave the ring. Takeshita and Fletcher hugged in the middle of the ring. Fletcher picked up the title belt and handed it to Takeshita. Fletcher raised Takeshita’s arm and then clotheslined him. The fans booed.

Okada returned to the apron and smiled as he looked down at Takeshita. A loud “asshole” chant broke out. Fletcher picked up Takeshita, spoke to him, then performed a brainbuster. Fletcher and Okada reached down and simultaneously picked up the title belt. Okada smiled and let go of the belt. Davis and Romero held Takeshita while Fletcher hit him with the belt. Callis applauded…

Powell’s POV: A very good match with a crowd-pleasing win for Takeshita, followed by the return of Fletcher from the meniscus injury he suffered in late March. I’m already looking forward to Takeshita vs. Fletcher.

A video package set up the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match. A video package aired on the women’s tournament. Mina Shirakawa made her entrance. Excalibur reminded viewers that the tournament winners will challenge for the world championships at the All In London event on August 30. Athena wore the ROH Women’s Championship during her entrance…

3. Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. Shirakawa targeted Athena’s knee to start the match, but Athena quickly came back and dropkicked her off the ropes. Athena followed up with a slam on the apron. She pulled Shirakawa to the floor and shoved her toward the ring steps. Athena went for a knee strike, but Shirakawa moved, and Athena’s knee hit the ring steps. Athena came right back with a dropkick that sent Shirakawa into the barricade, and the LED board went out.

Back inside the ring, Shirakawa took control and went to work on Athena’s left knee. Shirakawa dove from the ropes, but Athena caught her, slammed her, and covered her for a two count. Shirakawa sent Athena to the floor and then performed a corkscrew dive onto her. Shirakawa rolled Athena back inside the ring and hit her with a missile dropkick. Shirakaway put Athena in Electric Chair position and then spun around, and they both fell awkwardly to the mat.

Athena took offensive control and punched her bad knee. Athena went to the ropes. She opted to go for a middle rope O-Face that Shirakawa stuffed. Shirakawa performed a head-scissors move that drove Athena’s face into the mat. Ouch. Shirakawa hooked Athena into a pin for a near fall. Shirakawa locked Athena in a Figure Four, but she grabbed the bottom rope to break it. After some jockeying for position, Athena executed a jumping tombstone piledriver. Athena went up top and hit the O-Face for the in…

Athena defeated Mina Shirakawa in 11:00 to advance to the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Athena will face the winner of Saree vs. Skye Blue in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: A solid match that had the tough task of having to follow the Okada vs. Takeshita match. I’m not sure if Shirakawa’s targeting of Athena’s knee was an attempt to create some mystery regarding the outcome or if it created a story that will continue as the tournament unfolds.

A video package set up the AEW Continental Championship match. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong gave O’Reilly a pep talk backstage before he made his entrance.

Jim Ross joined the broadcast team, replacing Schiavone. Ross said it was great to be there and put over the crowd. “This is awesome,” Ross said twice.

Jon Moxley was shown getting the usual slaps from Marina Shafir. He had moments with Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia, and then Claudio Castagnoli handed him his title belt before he entered through the crowd. Renee Paquette checked in with some comments…

4. Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a match with no time limit for the AEW Continental Championship. There were dueling chants, but the Moxley chants were louder. O’Reilly jumped off the apron and hit Moxley with a flying knee on the floor. Moments later, Moxley flipped off O’Reilly, who threw some punches and kicks at him. O’Reilly threw a big kick, but Moxley moved, and O’Reilly’s leg stuck the ring post.

O’Reilly returned to the ring and sold a left shin or ankle injury. O’Reilly threw a kick, but he fell over to sell the bad leg. Moxley targeted the bad leg. Ross said Moxley has no conscience. “Here’s here to win, he doesn’t give a damn,” Ross said. He added that he’s happy that no interference was allowed in the match. “I know it’s old and I know it’s cliche, but so am I,” he said. “I’m old, and I’m a cliche sometimes.”

Moxley caught O’Reilly in a leg lock, which O’Reilly broke by reaching the bottom rope. Moxley bit O’Reilly near the eye. Moxley placed O’Reilly’s arms over the top rope and then hit him with body shots. O’Reilly followed Moxley when he ran the ropes and caught him with a kick. O’Reilly limped as he got to his feet and hit Moxley with knees to the gut. O’Reilly drilled Moxley with a knee strike.

O’Reilly caught Moxley in a cross-arm breaker and then transitioned into an ankle lock. O’Reilly eventually placed Moxley’s leg on the mat before stomping it. O’Reilly threw a kick to Moxley’s chest. Moxley rolled to the floor. Moxley returned to the ring and was hit with a Stomp. Moxley came right back with a cutter. Once both men got up, they threw simultaneous running clotheslines that left them both down.

Both wrestlers got to their knees and traded slaps. They stood up and Moxley fired up before trading punches. Moxley dropped O’Reilly with a clothesline and followed up with a Death Rider. Moxley put O’Reilly in a rear-naked choke and attempted to grapevine him, but O’Reilly slipped away and reapplied the ankle lock. Moxley hooked O’Reilly’s bad ankle and applied an ankle lock of his own. O’Reilly rolled onto Moxley and got a two count, but Moxley maintained the hold. O’Reilly eventually tapped out.

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly in 18:45 in a match with no time limit to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Afterward, Ross incorrectly said there was a new champion, but he was quickly corrected. Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong came out to check on O’Reilly, while the other Death Riders (minus Pac) celebrated Moxley’s win. Moxley offered a handshake, which O’Reilly accepted. Ross said we don’t see enough of that these days…

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that the feud between these two was put on hold because O’Reilly got hurt. O’Reilly was more over than he’s ever been in AEW at the time, and he hasn’t regained his momentum yet. This loss won’t help. That said, they told a good story and delivered a match that brought something different than the first three matches. I couldn’t care less about the new champion flub, it was good to see Ross back at the broadcast table after his latest battles with health issues.

A video package set up the first men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Justin Roberts replaced Arkady Aura as the ring announcer. Will Ospreay made his entrance. Tony Schiavone returned to the broadcast table in place of Jim Ross, and Taz replaced Nigel McGuinness. Samoa Joe made his entrance…

5. Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. Joe was doing his pre-match routine and playing to the hard camera when Ospreay hit him with an OsCutter. The referee rewarded Ospreay for attacking his opponent before the bell by calling for the bell to start the match.

A short time later, Ospreay went for a backflip dive over the top rope and landed on his feet when Joe took a step back. Joe hooked him in a sleeper. Joe violently threw Ospreay into the barricade from the sleeper position. Ospreay returned to the ring. Joe worked him over in the corner and hit a seated Ospreay with a running boot.

Ospreay eventually rallied and went for an OsCutter, but Joe casually stepped aside. Joe performed a senton for a two count. Joe powerbombed Ospreay and hooked him into a Boston Crab, and then transitioned into an STF. Ospreay neared the ropes, so Joe gave up the hold and hooked his arm instead, but Ospreay reached the bottom rope with his foot to break it.

Ospreay fired up and no-sold some Joe strikes momentarily, but then Joe hit him with several open hand slaps before putting him down with a clothesline. Ospreay came right back with a Styles Clash and rolled Joe into a pin that resulted in a two count. Ospreay hit a standing Joe with the Hidden Blade for a nearfall. Ospreay removed his elbow pad and went for another Hidden Blade, but Joe powerslammed him. Taz said no one does that better than Joe. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Moments later, Joe caught Ospreay charging toward him and put him down with a uranage slam. Joe applied the Coquina Clutch. Ospreay reached for the ropes, but he started to fade. The referee checked his arm, and it fell twice. On the third check, Ospreay grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Taz did a good job of talking about how Joe had the hold locked in for a long time before Ospreay reached the ropes. Joe set up for a Muscle Buster, but Ospreay slipped away and hit him with a Hidden Blade. Ospray covered Joe, who kicked out at one. With Joe on his knees, Ospreay followed up with a Hidden Blade to the back of Joe’s head and then pinned him clean…

Will Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe in 13:55 to advance to the semifinals of the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Ospreay will face the winner of Mark Davis vs. Jack Perry in the semifinals. Joe stood on the floor and bowed to Ospreay. Joe headed to the back while Ospreay celebrated his win…

Powell’s POV: A good match with the expected outcome. Joe bowing to Ospreay afterward was a nice touch if they don’t plan to run this match back any time soon. Taz stood out in a good way on commentary with his sports-like call. On a side note, Dot Net reader Sourajit Dey reached out to say that QT Marshall had to be carried to the back after falling off the top rope to the floor during a pre-show match. Here’s wishing him the best.

A video package set up the second men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match. Prince Nana came out, and then Swerve Strickland made his entrance. Excalibur praised the production crew for the scaffolding used on the stage set. Bandido made his entrance wearing his ROH Championship belt…

6. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. The wrestlers rushed to the middle of the ring and traded punches to start the match. Bandido performed an early dropkick to Swerve’s knee and then performed a standing double stomp onto the back of Swerve, who was on all fours. Bandido performed a head-scissors takedown, but Swerve got up and clotheslined him to take offensive control.

Bandido came back with the one-armed military press and tossed Swerve to the floor. Bandido went to the apron and hit a missile dropkick. Bandido ran Swerve into the barricade and then had a moment with the fans in the front row. Bandido eventually tossed Swerve back inside the ring and followed, but Swerve rolled out the other side of the ring. Bandido followed and superkicked Swerve before sitting him down on a chair. Bandido got the fans to bark in Brody King style. Bandido went to the apron and performed a cannonball dive onto Swerve.

Back in the ring, Bandido hit a couple of shoulder blocks in the corner. Bandido backed up and dove at Swerve, who moved, causing Bandido to crash headfirst into the middle turnbuckle. Swerve performed a release German Suplex into the top turnbuckle. Bandido came back with a superkick in the corner and a German Suplex of his own. Bandido went up top and did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy before performing a frog splash for a near fall.

Bandido ran the ropes for his finisher, but Swerve somersaulted into a Flatliner that led to a near fall. Bandido popped up Swerve, who hit him with a House Call Kick. Swerve went up top and hit the Swerve Stomp for a good near fall. Cool sequence. Swerve got Bandido on the apron and jawed at him while slapping him. Swerve hoisted up Bandido, who transitioned into a Poison Rana off the apron to the floor.

Back in the ring, Bandido performed a 21 Plex into the bridge, but he sold neck pain and gave up the pin. The referee checked on Bandido while Swerve was lying on his back, pointing and laughing. Both men got to their feet and traded sunset flips. Bandido performed a great huracanrana that spiked Swerve’s head on the mat. Bandido went for the 21 Plex, but Swerve countered with a Vertebreaker. Swerve hit the House Call Kick and scored the pin…

Swerve Strickland defeated Bandido in 15:20 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Swerve will face the winner of Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli in the semifinals…

Powell’s POV: I wasn’t sure how Swerve and Bandido would work together, but they came through with a fun match. I appreciate the no-nonsense finish, as it would have been easy to have Swerve cheat to win with the excuse of protecting the ROH Champion.

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship match. Thekla was shown hanging upside down from the scaffolding on the stage before she made her entrance. The entrances of Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida followed. Excalibur said Statlander was the hometown favorite. Shida brought her kendo stick to the ring…

7. Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship. The challengers all performed moves on the champion to start. The challengers fought amongst themselves while Thekla was on the floor. Hayter got the better of Statlander and Shida, but Thekla returned to the ring and gouged her eyes.

A short time later, the challengers were fighting on the floor when Thekla went up top and dove onto them. Back in the ring, Thekla put Statlander in a submission hold and then hooked her mouth using both hands. She released one hand to flip off the crowd. Statlander broke free and had a brief run of offense. Thekla and Statlander fought on the ropes. Thekla got the better of it and performed a spider suplex. Thekla pulled herself up and played to the crowd until Shida hit her from behind. There was a series of suplexes that left all four wrestlers down.

Later, Statlander threw chops at Hayter and tried to whip her into the ropes, but Hayter reversed it, and Shida drilled Statlander with a leaping knee strike. Hayter drilled Thekla with Hayterade and had her pinned, but Shida broke it up with a knee strike. Shida put Hayter down with a falcon arrow and then applied a submission hold. Statlander returned and was upset about Shida hitting her with the knee strike. Shida acted apologetic before slapping her partner. Statlander fired up and cleared Shida from the ring. Statlander hit her finisher on Thekla and had her beat, but Hayter broke it up. Thekla performed a Stomp on Statlander and then pinned her…

Thekla defeated Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in 14:00 in a four-way to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: More good than bad. It took the crowd a bit, but they got more invested as the match went on. Shida actually had plausible deniability for the knee strike she hit Statlander with, but I assume Shida slapping Statlander will put an end to their oddball alliance. Although Excalibur played up Statlander as the hometown fan favorite, the fan reaction to her was nothing special. This was a good win for Thekla, whose title reign has suffered from a shortage of strong babyface challengers.

A video showed The Demand arriving in a regular truck, while Callis Family members arrived in a limo, and The Dogs showed up in a pimped-out truck. The wrestlers all met in the parking lot and walked toward the building. Back live, the heels made their entrance.

A second video spotlighted each babyface in the Stadium Stampede match. They all wore suits and put their hands together while Metallica’s “Devil’s Dance” played. They raised their hands and put them together again. Back live, “Judas” played, and the babyfaces made their entrances dressed in their suits. Pyro shot off on the stage. The fans sang along…

8. Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry (w/MVP) vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match. The teams stood across from one another as the fans chanted, “We hurt people.” The referee called for the bell, and the teams started brawling while MVP was on the floor holding his cane.

A few minutes in, Omega and the Jacksons performed simultaneous suicide dives onto the heels. Benjamin followed with a flip dive. Jericho climbed up top, shrugged his shoulders, and dove onto the pile. Funny. Lashley and Benjamin fought with Liona and Kaun to the back. In the ring, the remaining babyfaces mounted the heels and threw ten punches. Davis went after Perry, who performed a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, the Jacksons, Omega, and then Jericho all executed huracanranas that pulled their opponents off the top rope. The babyfaces stood up and played to the crowd, but the heels attacked them from behind.

The Hurt Syndicate and Gates of Agony brawled backstage. Lio Rush showed up doing his Gollum routine and ended up jumping on Liona. In the arena, Andrade did his selfie bit with some women in the front row, but Luchasaurus wore a blonde wig and cut into the selfie. The forced laughter from the broadcast team did more harm than good. Luchasaurus ended up spraying “mist or something” at Andrade, as Excalibur put it.

Jericho pulled out a black bag and dumped tennis balls in the middle of the ring. A “balls” chant broke out. Taz said that was Schiavone’s nickname in high school. Funny. Jericho slammed Ricochet on the tennis balls. A “you sick f—” chant broke out. Ricochet came back and performed a Death Valley Driver onto the balls. Ricochet went for the pin, but they cut away to the catering area. Andrade charged Omega, who sidestepped him, causing Andrade to crash into a giant.

Satnam Singh stood up with food on his face. Andrade apologized. “Food fight,” Singh yelled. He picked up a guy and tossed him on a table while everyone else in the room threw food. A short time later, Jericho and Ricochet fought in a backstage area. Jericho kicked Ricochet and then opened a door. Luther, who was behind the door, handed Jericho a giant tennis racket. Jericho hit Ricochet with the racket while Taz cracked that the racket belonged to Satnam Singh. Jericho turned a ball machine that fired balls at Ricochet. Jericho ran Ricochet into a garage door and then covered him for a two count.

In the ring, Lashley ended up spearing Liona. They cut back outside the building where Davis had his head wrapped. Davis found a note stuck to a golf cart with a knife. The announcers talked over Davis, but I believe he said the note read, “We’re here, asshole.” The Jurassic Express was shown, and the driver was honking the horn. The bus crashed into the golf cart and the car behind it.

In the ring, Omega worked over Andrade. Benjamin performed a German Suplex that pulled Liona off the apron and put him through a table on the floor. Lashley suplexed Davis, who was somehow back inside, and then speared him through a table. Omega performed a One Winged Angel off the apron that put Andrade through a table on the floor. Ricochet ended up alone in the ring with all seven babyfaces. Kaun shoved Ricochet out of the ring and then took a seven-way superkick. Jericho hit Kaun with a Lionsault and then covered him for the win.

Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry defeated Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in 31:15 in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match.

The babyfaces celebrated while “Judas” played. As the others were leaving, Jericho set up a table on the floor. Jericho walked up the ring steps and pointed at the sky in a Sabu tribute before performing a splash through the table. Taz said Sabu used to break tables that no one was on while celebrating a victory…

Powell’s POV: These comedy brawls aren’t my thing, but the live crowd had a blast with it. Fans who enjoyed the previous Stadium Stampedes or Anarchy in the Arena matches probably enjoyed this one too.

A video package set up the main event. MJF made his entrance. He stopped on the stage and looked at the hair clippers that were under a spotlight while positioned on a table. MJF headed to the ring. Once inside, he went to the middle rope, and then the lights went out.

A video played that showed a man getting into a taxi cab and saying they had to get to the building because the main event was about to start. Darby Allin was shown lying in a culvert with his title belt over his abdomen. Darby stood up and walked while cars were driving above him. Allin hopped on his skateboard. Back in the arena, a “Darby” chant broke out, and then he walked onto the stage. Darby kept his hood up while he looked at the hair clippers and a barber’s chair before heading to the ring. Once in the ring, Darby placed the belt on the mat as he knelt in front of it. Darby stood up and removed his hood…

9. Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship. Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. The fans chanted “bald.” MJF spoke to Roberts, who relayed the message that MJF doesn’t hail from one of the “five bullshit boroughs” and lives in a mansion the fans can’t afford. A large MJF tapestry fell behind him. As part of Darby’s introduction, Roberts hesitated and called him batshit crazy. The fans popped big for Darby and chanted his name. Once they stopped, one guy yelled MJF (seriously). “F— ’em up, Darby, f— em’ up,” chanted the crowd.

The bell rang, and then Darby took MJF down with a side headlock and got a two count. Darby dropkicked MJF out of the ring. Darby went for a suicide dive, and his heels hit the top rope. MJF sidestepped Darby, who landed hard on the floor. Yikes. MJF picked up Darby and powerbombed him on the apron. Schiavone recalled Darby saying that if the worst thing that happens is he dies, then so be it. “He’s not afraid to die,” Schiavone said. MJF set up for a Heatseeker, but Darby shoved him away. MJF pulled Darby over the top rope into a cutter that led to an early near fall. Darby came back and went for a springboard Coffin Drop, but MJF hit him with a forearm to the back of the head. MJF hit a powerbomb backbreaker for another near fall.

MJF took Darby to the ropes and set up for an avalanche tombstone piledriver, but Darby hit him with several elbows. MJF pulled him onto his shoulders, and they crashed to the mat (it looked like Darby was supposed to reverse a move). MJF rolled to the floor to avoid a Coffin Drop. Darby hit MJF with a suicide dive that sent MJF over the broadcast table. Darby brought MJF back to the apron. Darby climbed to the top of the ring post and went for a Coffin Drop, but MJF moved, and Darby crashed on the apron. MJF turned the stairs on their side and performed a package piledriver on them.

A short time later, Darby caught MJF in a Scorpion Death Drop. MJF grabbed the rope. Darby went up top and went for a Coffin Drop, but MJF put his knees up and then covered Darby for a two count. MJF set up for a Heatseeker, but Darby shoved him away. MJF went for a slingshot move, but Darby stuffed it and put him down with a Scorpion Death Drop. Moments later, there was a series of back-and-forth near falls. Darby went for a Code Red, but MJF stuffed it initially, and then Darby hit the move seconds later for a near fall.

Darby used a jackknife pin to get a two count. MJF rolled to the floor. Darby went for a suicide dive. MJF pulled the cameraman in Allin’s path. The replay showed that Darby hit the camera and never made contact with the cameraman. The cameraman stayed down like a man who wants to sue the company (kidding), and was eventually helped to the back. The broadcast team noted that referee Bryce Remsburg was being very lenient. MJF brought Darby to the stage and sat him in the barber’s chair. MJF grabbed the clippers, but Darby kicked him and then put him in a guillotine. He released the hold and then placed MJF on the table where the hair clippers had been resting. Darby looked up.

Darby climbed to the top of the stage set. “Bang Bang,” Darby said while using the airguns in a tribute to Cactus Jack. Darby dove from the top of the stage set and put MJF through the table with a Coffin Drop. Darby came up bleeding from the back of the head while the announcers said they suspected that he had hit his head on the back of the table during the big stunt. Darby dragged MJF to ringside and tossed him back inside the ring. Darby went up top and hit a Coffin Drop for a near fall. Darby grabbed MJF’s feet and stomped his abdomen a few times before putting him in a Scorpion Death Lock, only to collapse.

MJF grabbed Allin and started to yell to the crowd, but Darby put him down with a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby kipped up. Darby went up top, but MJF stood up and bounced off the ropes, which crotched Darby on the top turnbuckle. MJF went to the middle rope and performed an avalanche tombstone piledriver. MJF followed up with a side headlock takedown and covered Darby for the win.

MJF defeated Darby Allin in 23:10 to win the AEW World Championship.

“The punishing pace has finally caught up with Darby Allin,” Excalibur said. “And the third reign of Maxwell Jacob Friedman as AEW World Champion begins in his own backyard.” MJF celebrated with the title belt while Darby held his neck as trainers rolled him from the ring and strapped him onto a stretcher. MJF went to the apron and kicked away one of the trainers. MJF put a food on the stretcher and held up the title belt.

Kevin Knight ran out dressed in non-wrestling attire and chased MJF out of the ring. The trainers started to wheel Allin, but Knight looked down at him and then performed a UFO Splash. The stretcher didn’t fall over, so Knight pushed it over. MJF looked surprised from the stage and then applauded before going to the back. “What have you done, Kevin Knight?” Excalibur asked. Knight stood and watched as trainers tended to Darby to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The usual Darby insanity during the main event. As fun as it would have been to see MJF get his head shaved and for Darby’s title defenses to become far less predictable, this was the expected and probably logical move if the plan is to go with MJF vs. Will Ospreay at All In. I hope Darby was selling the neck pain, but it’s hard to say for sure. Although there were mixed opinions regarding Darby’s title reign, I really enjoyed it. It was a brief yet memorable title reign. There have been a lot of predictions that Knight would eventually turn. I didn’t see it coming here, and I’m anxious to find out whether he’s a better heel promo.

Overall, this was another strong pay-per-view. The show went off the air at 11:10CT/12:10ET, so the main card ran four hours and ten minutes in length. It makes for a long night, especially for those who watched the pre-show, but this wasn’t as long as some of their past shows, so I consider it progress. I will have more to say when Jake Barnett and I team up for our same-night audio review of AEW Double or Nothing for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

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