WWE Raw preview: Monday’s Memorial Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for the Tribal Warfare match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy
-Oba Femi opens the show
-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
-The brand’s final push for the Clash in Italy PLE
Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce released a preview video that can be watched below or via his Twitter X page. Raw will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in Columbus, Ohio!
📺: 8e/5p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/rBZcG5WNhL
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 24, 2026
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