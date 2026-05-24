WWE Raw preview: Monday’s Memorial Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for the Tribal Warfare match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Italy

-Oba Femi opens the show

-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

-The brand’s final push for the Clash in Italy PLE

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce released a preview video that can be watched below or via his Twitter X page. Raw will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).