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WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

May 24, 2026

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Rivals air on A&E starting at 7CT/8ET. The first one-hour episode focuses on Ric Flair vs. Randy Savage, and the second episode spotlights Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Knock ’em Out!” The preview reads: After a long hiatus, Elijah Holyfield is back! First, Elijah tests his confidence and promo ability in front of the live crowd, then competes in his first match in over six months.

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on Chyna, and the second episode is on managers.

Powell’s POV: Past WWE Rivals shows air at 3CT/4ET and lead up to the first-run programming. The reruns spotlight Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, Undertaker vs. Mankind, and Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior.

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