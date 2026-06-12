TNA Impact results (6/11): Moore’s review of Mike Santana vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navarro for the TNA International Championship

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,143)

Taped June 6-7, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center

Simulcast June 11, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the TNA World Championship match aired. Rehwoldt noted that Nic Nemeth has said he’ll cash in his Call Your Shot trophy on the winner of this match for a match at Slammiversary. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Mike Santana vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship. Santanta started the match quickly with a combination into a Running Senton for a two count. Santana hit Young with a sit-out power bomb for a nearfall. Santana dropped Young at ringside with a Yakuza Kick. Young got control after whipping Santana into the steel steps. Young beat up Santana at ringside with methodical offense.[c]

Young got a two count off a YoungBlood. Young continued his methodical offense in the ring. Back from break, Young was still dominating the match. Santana got a moment of respite after a Belly to Belly Suplex on Young off the top rope. Santana flipped out of the corner and hit Young with an enzuigiri. Santana hit Young with a Bulldog and Rolling Buck 50 for a nearfall.

Santana got another nearfall off a Death Valley Driver. Young ducked Spin the Block, with Santana putting on the brakes to avoid hitting the referee. Young accidentally ran into the referee after Santana dodged. REF BUMP!!! Santana hit Young with Spin the Block, but the referee was bumped. Young punted Santana in the nuts to crumple him.

Young took the title belt from the podium next to TNA President Carlos Silva. Young hit Santana with the title belt and hit him with a Pile Driver. Santana got his hand on the bottom rope for a rope break.

Young was about to go for another Pile Driver, but the returning Ricky Sosa made his entrance to distract Young. Sosa was doing his “bang bang, Sosa Sosa” thing. Santana rolled up Eric Young for the victory.

Mike Santana defeated Eric Young via pinfall in 13:30 to retain the TNA World Championship.

Young quickly ran to the back to chase Ricky Sosa. Before Carlos Silva could hand the title over to Santana, Nic Nemeth made his entrance with his Call Your Shot Trophy. Nic was also in his ring gear. Nic teased calling his shot, but he helped Santana to his feet and took a mic.

Nic said he could have called his shot, but he’s a man of his word. He talked about how he announced on Busted Open that he’ll look his opponent in the eye and do things the right way by calling his shot ahead of time. Nic announced Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the World Championship at Slammiversary.

The fans chanted “do it now” (which makes sense, they don’t want the big match in another city). Nic held out his hand, and Santana shook it to accept the challenge. Hannifan wondered if Nic would stick to his word and not cash in until Slammiversary?…

John’s Thoughts: A very weird segment overall that felt overbooked like this was old TNA. Weird for them to book the World Title Match in the opening match. I thought it was for saving the Nic Nemeth faceoff later, but they squeezed that in immediately after the match. Yes, they subverted the bad TNA ref bump trope, but it was an awkward subversion because they weirdly wanted to tie this into Ricky Sosa returning. They also felt the need to protect Young weirdly with the distraction finish. What was also annoying was Eric Young doing all his cheating right in front of the President of the company, who should have the power to overrule cheating. They never explicitly said he doesn’t have the power! This was all a bunch of weird classic “Only in TNA” booking that should have been gone since 2015.

Gia Miller interviewed Mustafa Ali, who had the rest of Order 4 with him, about his upcoming match against KC Navarro. Ali first brought up Nic Nemeth in the prior segment, doing things the right way by calling his shot ahead of time. Ali said that was honorable, but idiotic. Ali said he may have lost to KC Navarro, but Navarro lost something this week, his uncle.

Ali said he’s dedicating his upcoming match to his uncle. Ali said KC’s uncle scratched and clawed all his life. Ali said KC will also scratch and claw, but lose, just like his uncle. Ali said he and Order 4 send their condolences for both the loss of KC’s uncle, and the loss that KC will have later in the night in the match…

Tom Hannifan said Ali was appalling. Hannifan and Rehwoldt then ran through upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Lockdown in August…

Highlights aired of AJ Francis giving Elijah a cease and desist last week, while also laying him out…

The Personal Concierge was standing on the stage. He said the fans will witness the spawn seed of the gods, a titan amongst men, a man with 1 percent body fat, and someone who is the opposite of the pigs in the crowd. The Concierge introduced Mr. Elegance and said he’ll be a future world champion. Mr. Elegance made his entrance doing his usual Jojo poses.

Elijah walked out and talked trash about AJ Francis. He asked the crowd, “Who wants to walk with Elijah?” while on his way to the ring. Elijah strummed The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army on his guitar to lead the crowd in chanting to him (Shouldn’t he get a cease and desist for this? I’m just kidding, everyone uses that melody). A random dude served Elijah papers. The bell rang for some reason, which led to Elegance jumping Elijah…

2. Elijah vs. Mr. Elegance. Elegance quickly rolled up Elijah for the win.

Mr. Elegance defeated Elijah via pinfall in 0:13.

Rehwoldt yelled that Mr. Elegance is still undefeated. AJ Francis made his entrance to brag about losing the match, name, image, likeness, and song catalog. He said that, unlike the fans, he makes money, money, money. AJ clotheslined AJ over the top rope and brawled with him into the crowd.

Meanwhile, Mr. Elegance was doing celebratory Jojo poses in the ring. Lei Ying Lee ran out and beat up Mr. Elegance with kicks. Lee hit Elegance with a Springboard Blockbuster. Xia Brookside ran out and gave Lee some ground and pound. Lee reversed Brookside’s DDT with Warrior’s Way. Xia ducked to ringside to avoid a springboard move…

It was time for the TNA Injury Report, sponsored by a free streaming TV service. Matt and Jeff Hardy are “out” after the Wicked Garden match. Trey Miguel is still “out” after his injury from Rebellion. Hannifan said Trey has a timeline of 6 to 8 weeks for his return. Moose is “cleared” after his injury layoff…

The announcers ran through upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Is it “Bad, only in TNA” Night tonight? That’s two segments in a row that felt overbooked and contrived like Jeff Jarrett was booking this show. Elijah looks like a dumbass for not hearing the bell and getting beaten in a few seconds. It also doesn’t make sense why they rang the bell to begin with. The whole “cease and desist” storyline feels lazy, if only because they aren’t really doing anything creative with it. Then they found the need to squeeze in a Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee angle, which would have been fine if it played into Elegance losing, but again, they were getting a bit contrived here.

Nic Nemeth met up with KC Navarro backstage to give him a pep talk before his match. KC brought up how he appreciates everything Nic has done for him in recent months. KC also brought up how Nic most likely would have won the world title if he had cashed in on Santana after he was beaten up by Eric Young. Ryan Nemeth rushed and cut in, saying that Nic should have been a winner and cashed in his trophy.

Nic said he was going to do the right thing and find out who the better man is. Mike Santana showed up. He said he’s still skeptical due to not trusting anyone in the locker room. He said he respects Nic facing him man-to-man. Mike said Nic claims that Mike will shake his hand after he wins, but instead, Santana will win, and Nic will shake his hand.

KC cut in and asked Nic and Santana if they could have his back against Order 4 due to the numbers. Nic and Santana agreed. Ryan said not to trust this idiot! Nic said it was fine. Before leaving, Ryan made sure to tell KC, “I’m the little brother!”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander vs. Fabien Aichner and Leon Slater. Slater hit Eddie with a swerving Enzuigiri. Aichner tagged in and hit Eddie with a crossbody and backbreaker. Aichner gave Cedric a backbreaker. While the referee was distracted, Cedric hit Aichner with an X Plex on the apron.[c]

The System cut the ring in half on Aichner. Aichner got a window of opportunity after hitting Eddie with a crossbody. Slater got the hot tag and hit Cedric with a Superkick and a spinning heel kick. Slater hit Cedric with a cross-body for a nearfall. Aichner dumped Eddie to ringside and hit him with a Plancha. Aichner hit Cedric with a Tornado DDT.

Bear Bronson and Brian Myers ran out to distract Slater. Aichner took out Bear and Brian with a plancha. Slater took out Eddie and Cedric with a flip dive over the ringpost. Alisha Edwards grabbed Slater’s leg for the distraction. This allowed Cedric to hit Slater with the Lumbar Check for the win.

Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater and Fabien Aichner via pinfall in 6:28 of on-air time.

Aichner took down Eddie, Cedric, and Bear after the bell. Aichner was about to power up Bear for a move, but Brian hit Aichner with a chop block. Moose made his entrance and slowly walked to the ring. Thankfully, The System froze in place and waited for Moose to enter the ring. The System quickly scurried away when Moose entered the ring. Moose took a mic and said he’s been gone a long time, but now he’s back. He said Santino booked him and Eddie Edwards in a match at Slammiversary…

John’s Thoughts: Dang, I don’t want to be negative all night, but somehow this is feeling like one of the worst episodes of TNA in years. Yes, we’ve gotten some bad live episodes, but those are mostly technical issues. The writing tonight seems off. Three for three on lazy distraction finishes? On top of that, we’re doing the speed run on booking Slammiversary, leading to a bunch of convoluted segments that are trying to do too much? I don’t like Aichner being lost in the shuffle in this segment, as he was supposed to be their hot signing, yet now he’s at risk of cooling off.

The show cut backstage to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. Santino bragged about how he and Indi Hartwell defeated Stacks and his daughter. Indi showed up and said it was her childhood dream to do the Cobra with Santino. Indi asked Santino if she and Elayna Black could run it back since she didn’t like that the match ended in a DQ. Santino agreed and booked Santino and Indi into a match next week…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I don’t want to put excuses in their mouth, but I wonder if Steve Maclin leaving might have thrown a wrench into a lot of their Slammiversary plans. The last few weeks had Maclin being teased to be in the world title picture as assistance to Eric Young due to their long storyline together. They also jump-cut edited out an entire beatdown angle last week where Maclin did a beatdown angle on Santino after his match last week which would have also included Daria Rae in a Slammiversary program? All that said, TNA did have over a week to write this show, and I totally feel like they could have done way better than this.

Separate shots of KC Navarro and Mustafa Ali were shown as they were warming up…

The Righteous, Vincent, and Dutch, made their entrance. Some highlights from last week’s Wicked Garden. Hannifan reminded viewers that Vincent poisoned Jeff Hardy with the Lily of the Valley plant (at least it wasn’t Ricin, the more deadly of Walter White’s poisons). Vincent had his rose crown on. He said at the Wicked Garden, the vines don’t let go. Vincent talked about poisoning Jeff Hardy with Lily of the Valley.

He said he didn’t mean to hurt Jeff, but he wanted to show Jeff that even legends decay. He said the Hardys were the GOATs for 30 years. He said they are the best tag team of all time, beating tables, ladders, chairs, and time. Vincent quoted Brother Nero’s TNA entrance music, and said that Righteous beat the Hardys and “now they classify themselves as obsolete”.

Dutch said last week was historic, and the soil of the Wicked Garden was fed well. He said it was fun to see Jeff Hardy convulse under the weight of truth. He said the GOATs clung on to yesterday, while The Righteous cling to tomorrow. Vincent said there is only one thing left to honor, the TNA Tag Team Championships. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance.

Santino said the Righteous give him the hibby jibbies in his stomach. He said he agrees that The Righteous deserve a future title shot after their win last week. Santino said “The Hard Boys” also deserve a title shot due to their contractually obligated rematch clause. Santino booked The System vs. The Hard Boys vs. The Righteous in a three-way ladder match for Slammiversary.

Vincent said Santino doesn’t understand that The Hardy Boyz are gone? The lights went out, and you could hear Broken Matt’s signature “Yaaaaaas” on the speakers. The lights came back on, and a ladder teleported into the ring behind the Righteous, which spooked Vincent. Dutch tossed the ladder down. Broken Matt’s piano theme played as Santino, Dutch, and Vincent looked confused…

The Elegance Brand was shown walking backstage, where they passed by Elayna Black…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A standard segment, but the best part of it was it was the best written and least contrived segment of the night. It was good to have The Righteous gloat about winning their newly invented signature match. After last week, I thought they were writing out “The Broken Hardys”, but not only did this week’s promo talk about The Righteous solely taking out Brother Nero, but we also got some Broken Matt hocus pocus. I hope they have something creative in mind because this has actually been a good slow-burn feud that is at risk of jumping the shark if they get lazy.

The Personal Concierge was on the stage, where he called the fans “filthy degenerates”. The entire Elegance Brand made their entrance. The commentators noted that this was Ash’s first appearance on Impact after her “mental health break” after Rebellion. Rosemary and Allie made their entrance next.

Mara Sade then made her entrance. The four wrestlers of the Elegance Brand attacked Mara Sade before the bell. Rosemary and Allie jumped in and helped their team lay out the heels at ringside. Rehwoldt said the heels were justified in their attack because the babyfaces are “living demons!” Rehwoldt said, “The power of Christ compels them.” The match began when Mara and M were ready in the ring…

John’s Thoughts: I’m not going to complain about the referee finally following the rules, but it still hurts my head as to the logic of when to or when not to ring the bell. What did bring me some joy, though, during this awkward night was Rehwoldt trying to perform a verbal exorcism on the Undead Realm trio.

4. “The Elegance Brand” Ash, Heather, and M by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge, Mr. Elegance) vs. Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade. Mara hit M with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Ash and Rosemary tagged in. Ash was praying to God. Rosemary pulled out an Ash by Elegance doll from under the ring.

John’s Thoughts: Got dammit! Who let Tatum Paxley into the Impact Zone?!?

Rosemary started twisting apart the Ash doll, and Ash was selling it like it was a voodoo doll. Mara Sade took the doll and made the doll do the Sistar body roll, which Ash did. Allie bit the doll’s ass, and Ash sold ass pain. M stole the doll and handed it to The Concierge. The heels cut the ring in half on Rosemary.

Rosemary and M took each other out with pump kicks. Ash was distracted by the doll. Allie and Heather tagged in. Allie hit Heather with the Upside Down. Ash broke it up. M caught Rosemary with a pump kick. Ash used The Concierge as a human shield, but Mara still superkicked him. Allie held on to the ropes to block a springboard move. Allie hit Heather with a Codebreaker for the win.

Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade defeated The Elegance Brand via pinfall in 5:30.

Hannifan said that it says a lot that this was one of the weirdest matches he’s called during his time in TNA Wrestling. Ash was shown in awe while playing with the Ash doll…

Separate shots of KC Navarro and Order 4 were shown as they were walking backstage. Hannifan noted that KC hopes to win for his late uncle who passed away recently…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Now hear me out! If the rest of this show was a great pro wrestling show, I would have probably crapped all over this segment due to how jarring and random it is. Because most of this show was bad in my opinion, I turned my brain off, and this ended up being the best segment of the night for me. I actually strangely got a kick out of the goofy voodoo gimmick they were pulling out here. On a serious note, I actually like how Ash always goes all in on whatever role she’s supposed to play. On top of that, as a person who hated the Undead Realm stuff a few years ago due to how bad and low-budget it was, I think this current version is pretty charming, and I think this is the best version of Allie we’ve seen in a long, long time.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary and ran through the advertised Slammiversary card. Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young and The Elegance Brand vs. Allie and Rosemary were added to the card…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan noted that KC was dedicating this match to his late uncle. Hannifan also noted that Mustafa Ali hasn’t been pinned in singles matches since January. Hannifan noted that it’s odd that Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth weren’t at ringside despite agreeing earlier to help KC cancel out Order 4. Hannifan also noted that Ali blames Tasha Steelz for his loss at the Champion’s Challenge…

5. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero) vs. KC Navarro for the TNA International Championship. Ali dominated early on with methodical strikes. Ali came back with some moves into a DDT. KC caught Ali with a Suicide Dive DDT heading into break.[c]

Ali was dominating with a methodical offense back from break. KC dodged a 450 and sent Ali into the turnbuckle. KC rallied with hands. KC reversed a Superplex into a Super Cutter for a nearfall. Ali stuffed a Blessing in Disguise attempt. KC hit Ali with Nic Nemeth’s Fame Asser for a nearfall. Ali tried to get a leverage pin, but the ref caught it.

KC got a nearfall on Ali. KC hit Ali with a Blessing in Disguise (Destino) for a nearfall. KC pointed to Heaven, but Ali caught him off the dive. Ali made KC tap out with a Sharpshooter.

Mustafa Ali defeated KC Navarro via submission in 10:33 to retain the TNA International Championship.

Ali put KC back in the Sharpshooter after the bell. The rest of Order 4 teased joining in on the attack, but froze once Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana made their entrance. Nic and Mike teased a bit of tension, but ultimately got on the same page. They cleared Hotch and Skyler first. They tried to clear Agent Zero, but he landed on his feet and got back on the apron. Order 4 surrounded the ring with Nic and Mike back to back.

Order 4 calmly backed down. Ali tried to attack Santana while he was checking on KC, but Nic intercepted him with a superkick. When Mike went to check on KC again, Nic laid Mike out with a Danger Zone. Hannifan yelled, “How can you trust Nic Nemeth?” due to him stabbing Mike in the back the first chance he got…

An ad aired for next week’s Impact featuring the following segments: Order 4 vs. Mike Santana, KC Navarro, and Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech talk show with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander as guests, Ricky Sosa “in action”, Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black, and Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Moose vs. The System. Impact closed…

John’s Thoughts: A decent main event, albeit a bit disappointing due to how short and decisive it was. It wasn’t the shortest match in the world, but we know Ali and KC can go ten more minutes to put on a banger. It wasn’t too long ago that people were excited for Ali in the workhorse role coming off his NXT match against Ethan Page. They also laid it on thick with KC dedicating the match to his uncle coming off a real-life tragedy, only for it to not really contribute anything (not even giving Ali heat because he overcame plot armor himself).

If anything, this probably would have been a better match if they told a story with KC over weeks and had this title match at Slammiversary. Then, at Slammiversary, it would have been a good excuse to have him take the title off Ali while also protecting him as he goes to the main event. Eh, hindsight’s 20/20, I guess. I don’t think this was necessarily one of the worst overall episodes of Impact in a while, but it was one of the worst first hours that I can remember in recent memory. Very convoluted to start. The most entertaining segment for me all night was F’n Ash being possessed by a voodoo doll. A VOODOO DOLL!!! Maybe this is just me, though, and maybe Jason Powell thought it was a better show? He’ll give his thoughts later on today with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).