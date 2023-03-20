3/20 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ appearance, U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Carmella, Logan Paul’s talkshow, penultimate edition before WrestleMania 39

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,556)

Live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Aired March 20, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Kevin Patrick welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves…

Kevin Owens made his entrance and stopped on the stage. Owens looked back and then Sam Zayn’s entrance music played and he came out. The duo headed to the ring while they were introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Footage aired from Friday’s Smackdown of the Owens and Zayn reunion.

“You know, I think they like you,” Owens said once both men were inside the ring and the fans chanted Sami’s name. Zayn said he was wrong for approaching his relationship with Owens as a business transaction. He said they’ve also done things like brothers.

Owens said he’s been Zayn’s biggest fan regardless of whether they were fighting each other or fighting together. Owens said Zayn was right about trying to take down The Bloodline together. “Well, Kev, I think we know what comes next,” Zayn said before looking up at the WrestleMania sign.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso’s entrance music played and they walked to ringside. Jey mocked Owens and Zayn by saying they are the type of family that cuts each other’s throats. Zayn said that was funny coming from Jey, whose biggest dream is to backstab Roman Reigns.

Jimmy told Zayn that he was the one living in a dream world. Jimmy said Sami was dreaming and looking at the WrestleMania sign, but nothing was going to happen. Owens said they and the fans knew exactly what they were thinking when they looked at the sign. Owens said there was only one place to settle it. Owens called for a match between the teams at WrestleMania, which led to a round of “yes” chants from the crowd.

Jimmy said he and Jey are the greatest team in the world. Jimmy said Owens and Zayn have only been on the same page for a few minutes and are not deserving of a tag team title match. Jey said it might be their one shot to put the Owens and Zayn problem “in the dirt.” Jey accepted the match and Jimmy smiled.

Jey said they didn’t have to wait until WrestleMania. Jey hit the ring while Jimmy pulled Owens to ringside. Jimmy ran Owens into the post. Zayn cleared Jey to ringside and then Jimmy entered the ring and sent Sami to the floor. The Usos doubled up on Zayn until Owens recovered and sent Jimmy into the timekeepers area.

Owens and Zayn brought Jey inside the ring. Owens superkicked Jey. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Jimmy pulled Jey to ringside. The Usos grabbed chairs. A group of referees ran out to stop them from returning to the ring.

Footage aired of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa arriving backstage in an SUV, which the Usos watched on the big screen…

U.S. Champion Austin Theory made his entrance for his match against Montez Ford… The WrestleMania video aired. We are 12 days away… [C]

Powell’s POV: The opening segment was a good follow-up to Friday’s Smackdown. It was pretty straight forward, which is all it needed to be. They also included the good hook of Roman Reigns arriving at the building.

Montez Ford made his entrance. Ford was accompanied onto the stage by Angelo Dawkins, who did a handshake with Ford before returning to the backstage area…

1. U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match. Highlights aired of Theory beating Dawkins on last week’s Raw. Ford put Theory down early in the match and taunted him with the You Can’t See Me hand gesture. Ford clotheslined Theory to ringside and followed him to the floor. Ford dumped Theory over the barricade and then sat in the laps of some fans and mugged for the camera. [C]

Theory and Ford fought on the ropes coming out of the break. Ford knocked Theory down and then performed a frog splash style crossbody block. Theory rallied and went for his finisher, but Ford avoided it. Ford put Theory down and went for a frog splash, but he landed on his feet when Theory moved out of the way. Theory hit Ford with a dropkick and followed up with A-Town Down and scored the clean pin…

U.S. Champion Austin Theory defeated Montez Ford in 8:50 in a non-title match.

After the match, Theory said over the house mic that Ford didn’t believe in him and now he does. “And, John [Cena], you don’t believe in me, but at WrestleMania, you will,” Ford said…

Powell’s POV: A good match that will be a lot more interesting if they run it back after WrestleMania when the outcome won’t be so obvious. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Ford and Dawkins post WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns was shown seated in his dressing room while Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa stood behind him. The Usos entered the room. Reigns said it wasn’t the best start to the night and said it looked like they took a beating. Jimmy said they took a few shots.

Jimmy said nothing can hurt him or hit him harder than being torn away from his brother and then having to answer for it like it was his fault. Jimmy told Reigns that he would never forgive Zayn for that. Jimmy said he and Jey “got ’em” at WrestleMania. Reigns had everyone other than Jey leave the room. Jey slid closer to Reigns and looked downward heading into a break… [C]

Reigns and Jey were still seated next to one another coming out of the break. Reigns said he hadn’t seen nor heard from Jey, and he had to beg his brother for answers. Reigns said Jey was back making decisions. “In order to make decisions, you’ve got to be a part of The Bloodline,” Reigns said.

Reigns questioned whether Jey was with The Bloodline. “I’m with you,” Jey said. “I’m Bloodline, uce.” Reigns looked Jey in the eye for a moment and then said, “I hope so, that’s all I needed to hear. I’ll see you around.” Jey got up to leave, but Reigns stopped him and told him that he loved him. Jey stopped for a moment and then left the room. Heyman returned and knelt by Reigns and asked if he found the answers he was looking for. Reigns said yes…

Powell’s POV: Good tension along with the usual mind games from Reigns.

The broadcast team noted that Reigns would “join us live” later in the show. They also spoke about the four-way tag team showcase match that was announced earlier in the day featuring The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet…

Adam Pearce was asked by Byron Saxton about the tag team showcase matches at WrestleMania. Chelsea Green showed up and asked to speak with a manager. Pearce said he’s the manager. Green complained that she had matching gear with Carmella, who was unavailable for the evening. Green said Pearce should have no problem with the partner she found to team with her against Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Piper Niven entered the picture. Green told Pearce to talk to whoever he needed to to make the match. Pearce said he makes those decisions. Green told him to put her in the tag team showcase match. Green threatened to put Pearce on blast on social media “or worse, block you” if she wasn’t added to the showcase match…

Omos and MVP were shown walking backstage while Patrick plugged an Omos match for after the break… [C] St. Louis imagery was shown… A narrated video package aired on the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match which played up their various measurements. It noted that Omos is two inches taller than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal…

Powell’s POV: Lesnar vs. Omos doesn’t do a thing for me on paper, but that was a good, creative video for fans who are into the spectacle match.

Omos and MVP made their entrance. Mustafa Ali had already been introduced and was down at ringside when Omos entered the ring…

2. Omos (w/MVP) vs. Mustafa Ali. Ali told Omos that he believes in him “with a smile on my face.” Omos shoved Ali to the mat and then hit him with a shoulder block. Dolph Ziggler was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Omos hit his usual finisher and scored the pin.

Omos defeated Mustafa Ali in 1:00.

Afterward, MVP delivered a brief in-ring promo and claimed that Brock Lesnar will learn to fear Omos at WrestleMania..

Powell’s POV: Why does Ziggler continue to dress like he’s attending a Pulp Fiction cosplayer convention?

Logan Paul was shown exiting his dressing room with a small entourage. The Miz showed up and tried to buddy up to Paul while assuming that Paul wanted him as his talkshow guest. Miz went for a handshake, but Paul told him it was a hard pass… An ad for Smackdown hyped Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser… [C] The broadcast team hyped Bad Bunny hosting WWE Backlash…

Logan Paul made his entrance for his Impaulsive TV segment.

[Hour Two] Paul headed out by himself and the ring was set up for his talkshow. Paul obnoxiously yelled about Impaulsive TV. When the fans booed him, he said he didn’t have to do this. Paul said he hears the fans and they don’t love him. He said his father and a kid who brought a sign for him were probably the only people in the building who loved him.

Paul said he doesn’t care that the fans don’t see the talent standing in front of them. Paul said he can do it all. He said he didn’t invite any guests because and asked the crowd if they really thought his celebrity friends would come to St. Louis. Paul also mocked the fans over losing the NFL’s Rams to Los Angeles.

Paul noted that his match with Seth Rollins will be held on his birthday on WrestleMania Saturday. Paul said that he and Seth could be friends had Rollins not started with him. The fans gave Paul the “What?” treatment and he played along with it, then had footage air of him knocking out Rollins. “He looked so dumb, one more time,” Paul said before the knockout punch was shown repeatedly with a silly emoji over the head of Rollins.

Paul’s mic was cut and he traded it for a new one. Seth Rollins was shown on the big screen seated in a production area. Rollins apologized for Paul’s mic not working and then laughed. He asked how they could save “this awful” edition of Impaulsive. Rollins hit a button and then his entrance music played. Rollins exited the production area and then started dancing to his music in the backstage area.

Paul told the crowd to shut up and labeled them tone deaf while Rollins made his way into the arena. Paul told Rollins that he ruined his segment and said Rollins’ outfit looked stupid. The fans chanted the Rollins theme even after the music stopped playing.

Rollins tackled Paul and then dragged him to ringside. Producers and referees quickly pulled them apart. Both men broke free. Rollins picked up Paul and they both tumbled over the broadcast table. Paul stood up on the table and was tripped by Rollins. Security guards showed up and pulled Rollins away.

Rollins entered the ring and went up top. Rollins dove onto a pair of security guards on the floor. When Rollins stood up, Paul punched him out again. Rollins sold it like he’d been shot. “One more time,” Paul said. “Third time’s the charm.” Paul was all smiles as he headed to the stage. Rollins recovered and was held back by security…

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest were shown walking backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: Paul is finally properly cast as a heel. They doubled down with another knockout punch. With Paul saying the third time is the charm, I’m guessing this is the last time we see him before WrestleMania since he’s now knocked out Rollins twice. I like the approach of putting heat on Paul again heading into their match.

Footage aired from “WrestleMania: The Musical” with Miz singing about the event being bigger than his balls. Yes, really… Dom and Priest made their entrance. Footage aired of the Dom and Rey Mysterio segment from Smackdown.

Johnny Gargano made his entrance with Dexter Lumis. Footage from NXT was shown of Grayson Waller fighting Gargano on the Gargano family’s front lawn. Graves hyped their match for NXT Stand & Deliver…

3. Dominik Mysterio (w/Damian Priest) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/Dexter Lumis). Gargano had his ribs wrapped and sold rib pain after performing an early suicide dive. Dom picked up Gargano and dropped him ribs first on the barricade. [C]

Gargano continued to sell rib pain while in offensive control coming out of the break. Gargano speared Dom through the ropes and got a two count. Dom begged off and then pulled Gargano into the corner. Dom covered Gargano and used the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught him.

Gargano superkicked Dom and covered him for a near fall. Gargano lawn darted Dom into the middle turnbuckle and then superkicked him again and covered him for a near fall. Gargano continued to sell rib pain. Gargano placed Dom on the top rope and worked him over with chops.

Gargano joined Dom on the ropes and chopped him again. Dom fought him off and dumped him to the mat. Dom performed a frog splash onto the back of Gargano and then pinned him.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Johnny Gargano in 10:40.

After the mic, Dom cut an in-ring promo while Priest stood by him. Dom complained about his “good for nothing father” turning down his WrestleMania match request. Dom said he wouldn’t stop until he gets what he wants.

Dom said the entire Mysterio family will be at Smackdown in Las Vegas on Friday. Dom said it’s the same family that blocked his number, kicked him out of the group chat, and wants nothing to do with him. He said that’s okay because the Judgment Day group chat is better. Dom said he would approach his mother and ask her permission for Rey to face him at WrestleMania, assuming Rey had her permission to remove his balls from her purse…

Powell’s POV: A nice win for Dom. Gargano was protected with the rib injury, but it was still a rare win for Dom without a bunch of interference from the other Judgment Day members. The post match promo sure seems to point to the big angle on Friday that will lead to Rey vs. Dom being made official for WrestleMania. I know some fans were hoping they would wait for the WWE Hall of Fame, but the match is big enough that it should be advertised on one of the weekly television shows that will be watched by far more viewers than the Hall of Fame ceremony. For that matter, I hope they keep the Hall of Fame angle free.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa were talking in a backstage hallway. Paul Heyman emerged from Roman Reigns’ dressing room and asked if they were waiting for their Tribal Chief. Heyman said Reigns wanted them to go to the jet for a feast. Heyman said Reigns wanted them to take the rest of the night off and indulge. “Solo, not you, he wants to talk to you,” Heyman said… [C]

Graves hyped Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match for WrestleMania…

Edge was shown surrounded by a few candles in a dark room. He spoke about how he would put someone through a wall if he’s pushed. Edge said he won’t apologize for what he’ll do inside the HIAC structure and said Balor has no idea what’s in store for him.

Edge said he was baptized inside the cell by Undertaker himself. Edge recalled Balor saying that hell couldn’t handle his demon. Edge laughed and then said he will no fear no evil because he is evil. Edge told Balor to leave Finn at home and bring the Demon. “I’d like to meet him,” Edge closed…

Powell’s POV: A good sinister promo from Edge. It will be interesting to see what Balor has in mind for a heel version of The Demon persona.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance in non-wrestling attire. Footage aired from her great brawl with Charlotte Flair from Friday’s Smackdown. Ripley said she doesn’t live in the past. She said Flair doesn’t want to think about the future and that’s why she keeps talking about their match that took place three years earlier when Ripley was trying to prove herself and earn respect.

Ripley said Flair considers herself a leader of the women’s division, but leaders respect others. Ripley said she knew after their match that Flair didn’t respect her. Ripley said she makes Flair question the respect she has for herself. She said you question yourself when you hear her name. Ripley told the fans not to “What?” her and called them pathetic.

Ripley said she brings out all of Flair’s deepest insecurities that she tries to mask as confidence. She said she gets up and keeps going every time they go to war. Ripley said Flair tries to keep people down, but not her. Ripley has to admit that it’s over and she has to go home where she means nothing, because without WWE she is nothing.

Ripley said she doesn’t care about Flair’s insecurities or whether she respects her. Ripley said she will become a champion at WrestleMania and will be the biggest star in WWE. She said that when Flair sees her holding her crown above her head, Flair will know that all of her insecurities are true. “I don’t need you to respect me, but you will fear me,” Ripley said.

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky came out. Bayley said she was waiting for Ripley to say her name when she was talking about leaders. Bayley said that if Ripley was looking for tips on how to beat Flair, she could have asked her since she beat Flair in her very first WrestleMania. Ripley said she didn’t need any help from the trio.

Bayley said Raw is their show and it was time for Damage CTRL to show her what she means. Ripley laughed and said that if one of them wanted to try to get her out of “my ring then go ahead.” Bayley said she was the only member of her trio wearing ring gear, so it would be her. Adam Pearce was shown watching on a backstage monitor and told a referee to go to the ring… [C]

4. Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley (w/Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky). Ripley worked the match in her regular attire rather than wrestling gear. Ripley took control and had Bayley down at ringside. Ripley went to the apron and then dove over Kai and Sky and landed on Bayley.

Back inside the ring, Ripley blasted Bayley with a knee to the face and covered her for a two count. Ripley set up for her finisher, but Kai raked her eyes while Sky distracted the referee. Bayley rolled up Ripley and got a two count. Bayley suplexed Ripley and got another two count.

Becky Lynch’s entrance theme played and she came out carrying a big bag of popcorn and was accompanied by Trish Stratus and Lita. [C]

[Hour Three] Bayley performed a Bayley to Belly, but Ripley kicked out at one, which Graves put over on commentary. Bayley performed the move a second time, but she didn’t go for the cover. Bayley put Ripley down with a running knee.

Bayley went for a sunset flip that Ripley stuffed. Bayley charged at Ripley in the corner, but Ripley put her feet up and stomped Bayley tot he mat. Ripley put Bayley in her Prism Lock submission hold, but Bayley reached the ropes. Kai and Sky pulled Bayley to ringside. Ripley grabbed Kai and then ate a cheap shot from Bayley.

Trish and Lita fought off Kai and Sky while Lynch stood back and watched. Lynch taunted Bayley, who entered the ring and took a headbutt. Ripley hit her Riptide finisher and scored the pin.

Rhea Ripley defeated Bayley in 11:00.

After the match, Lynch pointed at Ripley from ringside and then Ripley returned the favor…

Powell’s POV: It was an odd choice to have the two heels meet in this match. The live crowd was understandably quiet throughout most of the match. Ripley’s promo about Flair’s insecurities went longer than it needed to. She was only getting a few “What?” calls from the crowd, so I was surprised that she acknowledged them and took the risk of it catching on.

Backstage, Chad Gable searched for Otis and quickly found him getting a manicure while covered in a white towel with cucumbers over his eyes. Gable noted that he got them in the four-way tag team showcase match at WrestleMania. Gable said he also got a match with Ricochet and said he needed Otis since Ricochet would have Braun Strowman.

Maxxine Dupri showed up and said complimented Otis’s nails. He said he scheduled Otis with a premier photographer. Gable asked about the Maximum Male Models having a match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Dupri said it was postponed due to Mace overexposing his cheekbones. Otis had to choose between the two and opted for Gable…

Ricochet and Braun Strowman made their entrance… A “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” video featured Ridge Holland getting his chest waxed while Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Butch stood by. This was a WWE take on a scene from The-40 Year-Old Virgin…

The broadcast team touted the late Andy Kaufman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023… Chad Gable and Otis made their entrance…

5. Ricochet (w/Braun Strowman) vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Ricochet capped off a quick exchange with a dropkick. Gable knocked Ricochet down and went to the ropes, but Ricochet cut him off and went for a huracanrana that Gable stuffed. Gable put Ricochet on his shoulders and slammed him awkwardly to the mat. Ouch. Gable followed up with a top rope clothesline for a near fall. [C]

Gable picked up a near fall and a “this is awesome” chant broke out. Gable took Ricochet down out of mid-air and applied an ankle lock. Ricochet rolled out of the hold and then hit Gable with a superkick and a knee strike. Gable came right back with a dragon suplex for a near fall that left both men down.

Maxxine Dupri walked to ringside and got Otis to leave with her, which distracted Gable momentarily. Ricochet avoided a suplex and put Gable down before hitting him with a Shooting Star Press for the win…

Ricochet defeated Chad Gable in 10:25.

The broadcast team hyped the Roman Reigns appearance… Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match that won over the live crowd. I’d love to see those guys have a match that feels like it actually matters and isn’t just filling television time while giving a half-hearted push to a “showcase” four-way tag match.

A sponsored highlight video recapped Shawn Michaels beating Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24… Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were at ringside coming out of the break. Asuka’s entrance was televised…

6. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Belair put Green down and then performed a handspring into the ropes followed by a standing moonsault. Asuka tagged herself into the match and then smiled at Belair, who wasn’t happy. Asuka threw a rough clothesline at Green while Belair threw a rough dropkick at Niven to clear the heels from the ring. Belair stared at a smiling Asuka. [C]

Late in the match, Asuka threw Niven into the corner where Belair was standing. Asuka went for a hip attack on Niven, but she moved, causing Asuka to hit a frustrated Belair. Niven charged toward Asuka, but Belair shoved her partner out of the way. Belair powered up Niven and performed the KOD before scoring the pin.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in 6:50.

After the match, Asuka hit Belair from behind. When Belair stood up, Asuka put her down with a spin kick. Graves called it a declaration of war. Belair sat up and ate a flying knee from Asuka, who then danced to her entrance theme…

Graves hyped Roman Reigns for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was nothing special, but at least they finally added to the intensity of the Belair vs. Asuka feud. I’m surprised they didn’t have Asuka deliver a stronger attack because this match really needs more juice.

A weigh-in for Brock Lesnar and Omos was announced for next week’s Raw…

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Patrick hyped next week’s Raw in Phoenix while a graphic listed ticket details. Once in the ring, Reigns held up both title belts and then pyro shot off on the stage. Heyman presented the mic to Reigns, who told the St. Louis crowd to acknowledge him.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance while Reigns looked annoyed. Rhodes headed out dressed in a suit and had his usual pyro. Cody slapped hands with the fans and then entered the ring while Reigns glared at him. Cody said he would normally ask the crowd what they want to talk about, but he knows what Reigns wants to talk about because he’s already heard him talk about staying out of Bloodline business.

Cody asked Reigns to define what he meant be him being a problem. Heyman stepped forward, but Cody shot him down by saying he wasn’t talking to him. Reigns smirked and scratched his face. “Let’s get this straight, you’re not the problem,” Reigns said. “What you represent, now that’s the problem.”

Reigns said Cody is “what we used to be.” Reigns said Cody was like their fathers, a professional wrestler. Reigns said he’s a fighter and that’s made him a megastar. Roman said Cody claims he’s going to do all these things, but his track record shows he won’t do it.

Reigns said Cody didn’t want to do Stardust so he ran away. Roman said Cody started his own promotion and couldn’t get over and then he ran away. Roman said Cody came to WWE and got over and then his pec popped. Reigns said Cody’s real moment will be on April 3 when he has to wake up and look in the mirror.

“I want you to make a choice that your dad could be proud of,” Reigns said. “Otherwise you’re just going to do what you always do and run like a little bitch.” Cody said that what Reigns said was true in that the business broke his heart and he ran away. He said that in doing so, he made it so that 100 percent of every locker room could make more money, so he wasn’t worried about it.

Cody recalled Reigns calling him a pro wrestler. Cody said he tried. He said he wanted to be a superstar since he was 20 years-old. He said maybe the truth is that he is “just a run away, violent, like the taste of blood in my mouth professional wrestler.”

Cody said no one needs to bring his father up again or he’ll vomit. He said his father isn’t coming to the ring to hit bionic elbows. He said the person Reigns would see is him. Cody said his “mean ass Cuban mother” would tell him to “knock that boy out and while he’s lying there, hit him again for good measure.”

Cody brought up April 3 and what it will mean to Reigns. Cody said Reigns has to wake up and remember what it’s like to lose. He said he has to wake up without the titles that mean the most in their world. Cody said that once that happens, Jey would leave Reigns, which means Jimmy would leave him too.

Cody said Solo Sikoa was glaring at him all night. Cody said Sikoa thinks he’s ready, but he’s not ready. Cody said Solo would leave Reigns too. Cody said Heyman would become an advocate again and Reigns would be left without a family, making him a chief without a tribe.

Reigns looked to the crowd and then dropped the mic and left the ring with Heyman. Sikoa stood behind and went face to face with Rhodes, who jawed at him. Reigns asked Heyman what he was doing. Sikoa went to leave the ring, but he stopped when Cody said he knew he wasn’t ready.

Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike, but Cody blocked it with a kick. Sikoa fired himself up, but Reigns climbed onto the apron and held him back. Reigns talked down Sikoa, who exited the ring while the fans chanted that Sikoa isn’t ready to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Another strong verbal segment involving Reigns and Rhodes. It’s fun seeing the typically unflappable Reigns character being flustered to the point that he dropped the mic and left the ring with the idea being that Cody’s words got to him. I’m really looking forward to their WrestleMania match. My guess today is that Cody wins the championship, but the great thing is that it feels like there’s more mystery that usual regarding the WrestleMania main event outcome.

Overall, the show started to fizzle a bit during the third hour, but it was a productive show when it came to forwarding the WrestleMania programs. I will have more to say about Raw in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.