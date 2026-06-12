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ROH on HonorClub results (6/11): ROH Champion Bandido vs. Angelico in a Proving Ground match, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. The Workhorsemen, Top Flight vs. Premier Athletes

June 12, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 170)
Taped May 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios
Streamed June 11, 2026, on HonorClub
Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

2. Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean beat Eddie Colon, Orlando Colon, and Serpentico

3. Mason Madden beat Terry Yaki

4. Red Velvet and Zayda Steel beat “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay

5. Action Andretti beat Soleil

6. Billie Starkz over Robyn Renegade

7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz over “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

8. ROH Champion Bandido defeated Angelico in a Proving Ground match

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