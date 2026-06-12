TNA Slammiversary lineup: Title matches set for this month’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, June 28, in Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena.

-Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the Knockouts Title

-Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a three-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary and Allie for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. four TBA in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title

-Mustafa Ali will defend the TNA International Championship

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

-Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

Powell’s POV: Slammiversary was originally scheduled as an evening show, but it was moved to Sunday afternoon once AEW Forbidden Door was announced for the same night (NXT Great American Bash was also announced for the same night). Join me for my live review for the pre-show at 2CT/3ET or the start of the pay-per-view at 3CT/4ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), With three shows on the same day, there’s a good chance it will be be a same-night audio review this time around.