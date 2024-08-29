What's happening...

TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE in Frankfurt (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Stan Hansen, Sinn Bodhi

August 29, 2024

Dot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. B and F finished tied for second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this week in Europe. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) is 75.

-Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich) is 51. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.

