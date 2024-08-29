TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE in Frankfurt (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Stan Hansen, Sinn Bodhi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. B and F finished tied for second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this week in Europe. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) is 75.

-Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich) is 51. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.