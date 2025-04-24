AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The annual Memorial Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 25 in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament finals

-Will Ospreay vs. TBD in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament finals

Powell’s POV: Ospreay will face the winner of the Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher semifinal match that will be held on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW appears to be setting up another Anarchy in the Arena match for this event, but they have not officially announced the match. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms.