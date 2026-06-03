NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at the Great American Bash

-Naraku vs. Mason Rook for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash

-Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-The Mr. NXT pageant with Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill

Powell’s POV: I’d love to see the No. 1 contenders matches lead to singles title matches at the Great American Bash, but history suggests that at least one will be a Triple Threat. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).