NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, D-Lo Brown, Taya Valkyrie, Bad News Allen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received an A grade in our post show poll from 52 percent of the voters. B finished second with 19 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-D-Lo Brown (Accie Julius Connor) is 54 today.

-Taya Valkyrie (Kira Forster-Hennigan) is 41 today.

-The late Bad News Allen/Brown (Allen Coage) was born on October 22, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 63 on March 6, 2007.