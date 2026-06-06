Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (6/6): Vetter’s review of Bayley, Lola Vice, and La Catalina vs. “Las Toxicas” Flammer, Maravilla, and La Hiedra

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 21)

Taped May 31, 2026, in Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey

Streamed June 6, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL provided commentary. Production is good. Last week, Graves said it’s a sellout with more than 12,000 people here.

1. Octagon Jr. vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado vs. Mini Vikingo. The LWO will face each other! They worked together at the bell and flipped Mini Vikingo, but he landed on his feet. They hit a team suplex. Cruz flipped Wilde onto Vikingo. Wilde tried to steal a pin on Toro! Those two traded some quick moves and had a standoff. Dorado and Octagon jumped in and battled the LWO. Dorado and Octagon then traded some lucha moves. Mini Vikingo jumped back in, but Dorado hit a backbreaker over his knee on MV for a nearfall at 4:00.

Mini Vikingo hit a satellite headscissors on Dorado. MV hit a huracanrana on Octagon Jr. (Octagon was injured in this match and I think he pulled a muscle in his legs; he was walking stiffly.) Cruz hit a top-rope twisting dive to the floor onto everyone at 5:30. In the ring, Del Toro hit a springboard dropkick on Mini Vikingo for a nearfall. MV hit a huracanrana on Cruz for a nearfall. Cruz and Wilde began arguing with each other and shoved each other! Dorado hit a double Lethal Injection on both of them.

Wilde hit a facebuster over his knee on Dorado, but he missed a top-rope corkscrew press at 7:00. Lince hit a dive through the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, Lince hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Wilde. We really didn’t see Octagon get involved in the second half of that match — if I hadn’t read about his injury, I certainly wouldn’t have known about it while watching this match.

Lince Dorado defeated Octagon Jr., Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Mini Vikingo at 7:33.

Editor’s Note: Octagon Jr. suffered a neck injury while taking a DDT from the top rope. He was pulled from the match and taken to the back. None of this aired during this episode. F4Wonline.com reported that he will miss a few months of in-ring time.

* Backstage, the War Raiders Erik and Ivar boasted about their title win, and they challenged anyone from WWE, NXT or TNA to take them on.

* Elsewhere backstage, Dorian, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Omos were shown celebrating Vikingo’s win.

* Rey Mysterio was interviewed by two off-screen reporters. They were implying that Rey was at the show, but he likely was not. Rey spoke in Spanish about the mask vs. mask match, and about Dominik’s negative reaction to finding out that Rey had been named AAA general manager. I have to admit I’m disappointed in this; I thought he was making an in-ring speech before this hot crowd.

* Footage aired of Chad Gable’s speech before he removed his mask and gave it to El Grande Americano.

2. Bayley, La Catalina, and Lola Vice vs. “Las Toxicas” La Hiedra, Lady Maravilla, and Flammer. Las Toxicas came out first, all wearing yellow cheerleader outfits with blue trim. Luckily, their hair colors are all quite different! Catalina opened with black-haired Maravilla. The blonde Hiedra tagged in, but Lola dropped her with a spin kick to the stomach for a nearfall at 1:30. Lola hit her Bailey-style Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs. She hit some running buttbumps on La Hiedra in the corner.

The babyfaces hit stereo suplexes on the three heels. Catalina dove through the ropes on the redheaded Flammer. Las Toxicas threw Lola into their corner, and they took turns stomping on her and working Vice over. Flammer hit a running Meteora to the face for a nearfall at 3:30. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Lola. Bayley got a hot tag at 5:30, and she hit a back suplex on Flammer, an arm drag off the ropes on La Hiedra, then a stunner on Maravilla! Bayley nailed a top-rope elbow drop on Maravilla for a nearfall.

Maravilla pushed Bayley into the heel corner, and they crotched Bayley around the ring post! (Forty years of being a pro wrestling fan has taught me that didn’t hurt Bayley at all, right?) La Catalina got a hot tag, and she hit a moonsault on Flammer for a nearfall at 7:30, but Flammer’s teammates made the save. All six brawled! Bayley hit her Bayley-to-belly suplex. La Catalina hit a superkick on Flammer, and a buttbump against the ropes, then a running knee to pin Flammer!

Bayley, La Catalina, and Lola Vice defeated “Las Toxicas” La Hiedra, Lady Maravilla, and Flammer at 8:35.

Final Thoughts: A short episode, coming in at only about 40 minutes. Both matches were fine, but neither was really must-see, either.