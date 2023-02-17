WWE Elimination Chamber, NJPW Battle in the Valley, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage Slam Dunk (early start time), NXT Level Up, Jimmy Jacobs, Ricardo Rodriguez, Chris Champion

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Elimination Chamber will be held Saturday in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review of Elimination Chamber beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley will be held on Saturday in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic. The top matches include Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks) for the IWGP Women’s Championship. The main card starts at 9CT/10ET and will be available via FITE.TV pay-per-view for $19.99.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes Gunther vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Championship and the final push for the Elimination Chamber. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The show includes Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at the early start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Impact Wrestling producer Jimmy Jacobs is 39.

-Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez) is 37.

-The WWE Women’s Tag Titles were officially introduced when Sasha Banks and Bayley won an Elimination Chamber match to become the first champions on February 17, 2019.

-The late Chris Champion (Christopher Ashford-Smith) was born on February 17, 1961. He died at age 57 after suffering multiple strokes on August 22, 2018.