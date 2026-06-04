Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Killer Kross vs. Bad Dude Tito, The Righteous vs. The Verdict, Lacey Lane vs. Vipress, Rickey Shane Page vs. Nixon Newell in a deathmatch

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

TNA “Xplosion” in Syracuse, New York, at Oncenter War Memorial on May 29, 2026 (free on YouTube)

No, I don’t mean to imply TNA is an “indy,” but I wanted to check this match out, featuring one of the top tag teams from the New England area.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice. Tom Hannifan acknowledged Scalice was previously known as “VSK.” Former WWE ID prospect Donovan is about 6’2″, so he’s as tall as Dutch, but Dutch has a big weight advantage. Scalice and Vincent opened, and Scalice hit a dropkick. VSK hit a slingshot senton. Gia Miller noted that the Verdict have been a top team in this area. Dutch tagged in at 1:30 and whipped VSK into a corner and splashed him, then hit a clothesline.

Dutch slammed Vincent onto VSK for a nearfall. He hit a big guillotine leg drop at 3:00. VSK hit a jumping knee to Vincent’s head. Bryce got a hot tag and hit some punches on Vincent and a splash in the corner. Vincent avoided a chokeslam, but Bryce hit a flying clothesline, and he was fired up. Vincent pushed Bryce into VSK. Dutch tagged in and hit a Black Hole Slam on Bryce, sending Donovan to the floor. Vincent hit the Orange Sunshine (modified Sliced Bread) for the pin. A good showing for the Verdict.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 4:21.

Killer Kross presents “Natural Born Killers 5” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel on April 18, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Yes, more WrestleMania-week action! Title Match Network has placed a few matches from this event on their YouTube channel; this is not the entire show. It appears this is a version of GCW’s “Bloodsport” — meaning, it’s worked matches but meant to look as authentic as possible.

Killer Kross vs. Bad Dude Tito. Again, Tito draws a Dr. Death Steve Williams comparison — he’s a big, muscular guy and is part of “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” faction with Zack Sabre Jr. when he’s in NJPW. Kross got on the mic and said there are no pins, only knockouts. A wrestler knocked down three times loses via technical knockout. Tito came out and challenged Kross. This looks a bit like a boxing match as they circled each other and threw some punches (or threatened to throw one!) Tito mounted him and hit some punches.

They tied up on the mat. I’ll point out Kross wore a karate-style robe. Tito powerbombed Kross, so Kross had a 10-count to get back to his feet, which he easily did. Tito charged and hit some more punches. Tito again slammed him at 3:30 — the ref backed Tito away, but he got a cheap-shot stomp in, and the crowd booed that. Kross caught him with a hard spin kick to the hip, and that dropped Tito. Kross got the rear-naked choke on the mat. Tito tried to punch Kross’s head to escape, but he passed out.

Killer Kross defeated Bad Dude Tito via knockout at 6:01.

Title Match Network presents “Ladies Night Out 16” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel on April 16, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Same as the Killer Kross stuff above — Title Match Network has released a handful of matches from this women’s show. Unfortunately, they opted for a lineup that features 17 matches; thus, they are all really, really short.

Lacey Lane vs. Vipress. They shoved each other before they went to the mat. We have two women providing commentary, and they said these two fought a year ago, and they’ve been waiting for this rematch. They traded some chops. They brawled to the floor, and Vipress slammed Lacey’s head on the ring apron at 1:30. Back in the ring, Vipress hit a running knee for a nearfall. She hit some more chops. Lacey hit a running kick to the side of the head and a slingshot leg drop.

Vipress hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner and a pumphandle powerbomb or a nearfall at 3:30. Vipress put her hair up (so you know she’s serious now!), and she repeatedly punched Lacey. The commentators indicated this was a late-night show. Lacey hit a hard knee strike and a piledriver out of the ropes for the pin. For the time given, that was pretty good and hard-hitting.

Lacey Lane defeated Vipress at 4:40.

Airica Demia vs. Steph De Lander. Again, WWE ID prospect Demia has been renamed to Anye Rune. SDL has a significant height and overall size advantage. Demia hit a spin kick into the corner, and Steph rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. She slammed Demia forehead-first on the apron. They looped the ring, and SDL hit some chops. In the ring, Steph hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit some blows to the back and was in charge. She hit a Mafia Kick and another suplex, and she applied a sleeper. Demia fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes. Steph hit a spear. Demia hit a Superman Punch at 7:00. Steph hit a Mafia Kick and an F5 Slam for the pin. Good action.

Steph De Lander defeated Airica Demia at 8:00.

Reality of Wrestling, “Platinum 29” in Texas City, Texas, at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena (released Wednesday on YouTube)

This venue is always really well-lit, and overall production is strong. This match kicked off the one-hour show. I’ll point out that ROW actually had on-screen graphics tonight! They are so inconsistent about using them.

It’s Gal vs. Vin Parc. They took turns flexing before locking up. Parc has short, wavy dark hair and a good physique. He hit some armdrags and did some push-ups. Gal responded with loud chops. Parc hit a dropkick at 2:00 and an Eye of the Hurricane drop for a nearfall. Gal hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. He dropped Parc’s ribs Lumbar Check-style across his knees and applied a rear-naked choke.

They got up and traded punches. Parc hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Gal clotheslined him over the ropes to the floor, then he slammed Vin’s head on the apron. They got in the ring, and Parc got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin! Gal was irate! Solid match.

Vin Parc defeated It’s Gal at 6:07.

* Emily Mae interviewed NXT wrestler Skylar Raye. Skylar said she’s honored to be back and doesn’t take these opportunities lightly. She is confident she can win the title tonight!

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Skylar Raye for the ROW Platinum Women’s Title. The female commentator pointed out that Monroe has shiny new blue gear. (I’ll point out that Lady Bird was in an AEW mixed tag with Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy in January.) A clean lockup — they are both babyfaces — and Monroe is taller. Raye hit a created armdrag at 1:30, and they had a standoff. Monroe hit a slingshot basement dropkick for a nearfall. Monroe tried a moonsault but landed awkwardly and hurt her left knee. Of course, the ref backed Skylar and checked on Monica.

However, Raye jumped in and got a rollup. Raye hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall at 4:00. Raye stayed aggressive, working over the left knee and slamming the leg into the mat. Skylar applied a Figure Four. Monica rolled over to reverse the pressure, and Skylar grabbed the ropes at 6:00. Monica fired up and hit some punches to Skylar’s jaw, and she hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Skylar again set up for a Figure Four, but Monica got a rollup for the pin.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Skylar Raye to retain the ROW Platinum Women’s Title at 6:55.

Demand Lucha “Plancha Tendencies” in Toronto, Ontario, at Parkdale Hall on March 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is the entire show, and it was just released, even though it occurred back in March. I opted to check out the opener and the main event. This appears to be a convention hall/meeting room at a hotel. The crowd was maybe 300. Production was pretty good.

“Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin vs. “The Bronze Icons” Bryce Hansen and Johnny Deluca. All four are regulars in the Toronto and Eastern Canada indy scene. A commentator pointed out that Macrae “is in the best shape I’ve ever seen him in,” and I wrote the same thing last week in a C*4 review. The heels stalled and sat in the crowd. Martin opened against redhead Bryce (who I’ve loosely compared to Buddy Murphy), and they locked up. Bryce tried some shoulder blocks, but the taller Martin didn’t go down. Macrae knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30.

Benito and Deluca got in. (Deluca has the stereotypical dark Italian features and dark hair.) Macrae jumped back in to hit a delayed vertical suplex on Deluca, and the heels bailed to the floor. Martin followed and hit some chops on Deluca. In the ring, the heels began working over Benito. Johnny choked Junior in the corner. Bryce taunted Martin as he kept Junior tied up on the mat. The heels hit a team Burning Hammer at 9:30. Junior finally hit a double clothesline. Martin made the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines on each of the heels, then a running knee and a fallaway slam on Deluca. Macrae hit a spinebuster on Bryce (with Bryce shrieking before he landed! Funny).

Bryce hit a spinning Bulldog Powerslam on Macrae for a nearfall at 11:30. Martin got a double rollup! The heels each grabbed a leg for stereo half-crabs. Benito got a hot tag and hit stereo top-rope flying karate chops. Bryce and Macrae traded punches. Macrae hit his Spider Kick out of the ropes on Bryce. Deluca hit a missile dropkick on Macrae. Benito hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Deluca for a nearfall at 14:00, but Bryce made the save. Benito hit a forward Finlay Roll. He went for a frog splash, but Bryce got his knees up to block it. Deluca hit a Lethal Injection on Benito.

The heels were setting up for a team Styles Clash, but Macrae made the save. The heels finally hit the team Styles Clash on Macrae for a nearfall, but Benito made the save. The heels set up for the team Styles Clash on Junior, but Benito rolled free. Deluca hit a dive through the ropes. Martin hit a double suplex, and he was fired up. He hit a double clothesline into the corner at 18:30. Benito hit his flip dive over the ring post onto the heels on the floor, and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Fresh Air hit a team stunner move for the pin! That was a lot of fun.

“Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin defeated “The Bronze Icons” Bryce Hansen and Johnny Deluca at 19:04.

Selezyia Sparx and Gringo Loco vs. Joey Janela and Hija De Gatubela. Sparx is giving me Paige vibes today. I haven’t seen Gatubela before; she wore a red top and bottom and a pink mask; she has long, straight black hair. She opened against Loco! They traded lucha reversals, then shook hands. Janela tagged in at 2:00 and hit a buzzsaw kick to Loco’s jaw. Sparx and Janela traded offense. Loco and Sparx hit a team suplex, then Loco slammed her onto Joey for a nearfall at 4:30. Janela hit a discus forearm on Loco, and his team took control. Gatubela jumped in and stomped on Loco. She hit a Goldust-style Shattered Dreams punt kick to the groin for a nearfall.

Janela hit a hard back elbow, and he choked Loco on the mat and celebrated. Gatubela repeatedly stomped on Loco’s shoulders in the corner. Sparx finally got a hot tag at 10:00, and she hit a series of clotheslines on Joey. She hit a stiff Mafia Kick that dropped Gatubela. Sparx hit a DDT on Joey on the ring apron, and Janela fell to the floor. Loco nailed a flip dive to the floor at 11:30. In the ring, Loco and Sparx hit some team moves and splashes in the corner on Janela. Loco hit a Hart Attack clothesline for a nearfall at 13:00. Sparx mounted Joey and slammed his head repeatedly into the mat.

Gatubela hit running knees to Loco’s back in the corner for a nearfall. A door was set up in the corner. Loco fought free. Sparx speared Gatubela through the door at 15:30! Loco hit a swinging faceplant on Joey, and everyone was down. Loco missed a moonsault. They got up with all four trading punches, man-on-man, woman-on-woman. Janela hit Loco with door debris, so Loco grabbed the debris and struck him with it, and everyone was down again at 18:00.

Loco fought Gatubela on the apron, and she hit a huracanrana to the floor. Likewise, Sparx hit a huracanrana from the apron to the floor on Joey. In the ring, the women hit stereo clotheslines, then stereo spin kicks. Joey and Loco hit stereo spin kicks, and everyone was down again at 20:00. The women again traded forearm strikes. Joey hit a piledriver on Sparx! Loco and Joey fought on the top rope, and Loco hit a Spanish Fly!

Loco hit a Canadian Destroyer on Janela. Loco hit his Base Bomb on Gatubela, but Joey immediately hit a top-rope double stomp on Loco! Sparx hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash, slamming Joey across four open chairs! Joey threw a chair at Sparx, and I just hate that. So unnecessary. Loco hit a Base Bomb on Janela, slamming him onto a folded chair for the pin. A fun match, but Janela’s non-selling was ridiculous here. (For example, Joey took an Air Raid Crash onto four open chairs and stood up as if absolutely nothing happened.)

Selezyia Sparx and Gringo Loco defeated Joey Janela and Hija De Gatubela at 25:01.

Combat Zone Wrestling “Devil Deals In Death” in Trenton, New Jersey, at Cooper’s Riverview on May 31, 2026 (IWTV)

This was a deathmatch show, so not my preferred style. At the last CZW show, Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) sent in a video, challenging Rickey Shane Page to a deathmatch! This small room was packed with maybe 200 fans.

Rickey Shane Page vs. Nixon Newell in a deathmatch . RSP is big and rotund, so he has a massive size and strength advantage on her. Nixon wore a white T-shirt and denim shorts; she’s here for a fight! Perhaps a dozen light tubes were placed around the ring apron. She hit a dropkick that sent him onto light tubes in the corner at 2:00. He splashed onto her in the corner and hit a release Falcon Arrow, tossing her across the ring. (The size and strength difference is vast!)

Nixon got a crutch at 3:30, and she repeatedly struck him across the back. RSP hit a back-body drop. She hit a Shining Wizard onto a light tube in his hands, and she got a nearfall at 7:30. Nixon picked up tube after tube and cracked them over his head, and he was bleeding from his forehead. (She was, too!) Newell hit a tornado DDT onto light tubes for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. RSP slammed a light tube over the top of her head.

Nixon hit a Molly-Go-Round somersault out of the corner for a nearfall at 12:00. She placed several light tubes in his hands, but he slammed them over her back. He hit a backbreaker over his knee, dropping her onto light tubes, for the pin. Not my speed of matches, but I think fans of deathmatches will really enjoy this, and applaud her for doing one.

Rickey Shane Page defeated Nixon Newell at 12:36.

Final Thoughts: The Janela mixed tag match was a blast and non-stop fun for 25 minutes. Again, I wish Janela would sell some of those big moves more, but it was a fun match. The Fresh Air match from that event was the second-best of these nine matches. I’ll point out that all of these matches, except the final one, are available on YouTube.