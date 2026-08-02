WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s live review of night two with Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam (Night Two)

Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

Streamed live August 2, 2026, on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally)

Darius Rucker closed out the pre-show by performing the national anthem while standing in the ring… Michael Cole opened the main show and was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. Cole narrated arrival/backstage shots of various wrestlers… A SummerSlam Saturday recap video aired…

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered the introductions for the opening match. Finn Balor made the first entrance. Yes, Cole told the story of Balor winning the championship ten years ago and having to relinquish the title a day later. Sami Zayn made his entrance. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis walked out once both wrestlers were inside the ring. Aldis said that he was making an executive decision to add a participant. Gunther made his entrance while Zayn threw a fight inside the ring. Gunther stopped and shook hands with Aldis before heading to the ring. Just as the match was about to start, Aldis said he actually made it a Fatal Four-Way. Kevin Owens’ entrance theme played. Zayn’s jaw dropped as his longtime friend and rival made his entrance to a big ovation. Very cool moment…

1. Kevin Owens vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. Owens looked emotional before he entered the ring. Cole said no one thought Owens would wrestle again after his neck surgery. The bell rang, and Owens went right after Gunther. Zayn stood in a corner of the ring with his jaw dropped as Owens performed cannonballs on Gunther and Balor in opposite corners.

Owens stood in the middle of the ring. Zayn walked toward him. Owens and Zayn hugged and then traded punches.