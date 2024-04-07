Pruett’s WrestleMania XL Live Blog: Live commentary on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II with Bloodline Rules, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship, and Bayley vs. Iyo Sky

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two

Streamed April 7, 2024 live on Peacock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

– Last night was a weird WrestleMania show from where I was sitting, but ultimately a fun one as well. This show is definitely the biggest of the weekend though. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns feels like a bigger match now than it did 12 months ago, when it still felt huge. WWE has managed to thread the needle well with this main event and building this show. Let’s see how this plays out.

– Michael Cole opened up the show saying no one has seen Cody Rhodes all day. He’s been locked in his sponsored bus. Did he overdo it on vodka after the loss?

– The War and Treaty’s rendition of God Bless America was delightful, but the two key changes in the middle of it baffled my musical mind a bit. One key change creates a bop. Two? What are we even doing? That’s a wild amount of key changes. How can you even fit that many into a song?

– Stephanie McMahon appearing as more than a special guest at the Hall of Fame is a major surprise. I’m assuming she is just welcoming folks to the show, but one has to wonder what her involvement could be with modern WWE with Vince McMahon fully disgraced and out of the picture (as he should be).

– “This is the first show of the Paul Levesque era” is quite the statement from WWE. This is a company fully building around Levesque as its savior and creative genius. Stephanie McMahon is a branding person after all.

– What does make sense for WWE is replacing Vince McMahon, who they often listed losing as a risk factor because of his creative involvement, with another “creative genius” and building their company branding around him. I get it. I won’t say I think it’s the best move, but I understand the move.

1. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Drew McIntyre receiving the Roddy Piper-esque entrance to kick of WrestleMania is a very fun move. It upsets CM Punk (who is on commentary). It also gives McIntyre a fun moment in front of actual fans, which he deserves.

– I don’t know what a mummer string band is or why they all have accordions, but this is a much better entrance for Seth Rollins than last year’s fake conductor poorly conducting a crowd. This works way better. And Michael Cole making an Adam Rose reference has me giggling. He has to be at home screaming about Rollins stealing his gimmick.

– This is the first year with two WrestleMania nights directly playing into each other and Seth Rollins being caught off guard by that Claymore Kick and selling his injuries from last night is a great touch. It also allows for this match to start fast and draw fans into the action. Trading early finishers can be risky, but it has been well done here.

– When Drew McIntyre grabbed a phone early, it was to post this Tweet: https://x.com/DMcIntyreWWE/status/1777114915678937236

Amazing work all around.

– This match went from opening bell to finisher spamming at a record pace. It was not just the opening trade of a Claymore and a Stomp, but most of the moves these men have hit would be listed as signature moves or finishers in WWE 2K24.

– Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins had a finisher sprint of a match that was pretty fun. I wouldn’t say a title match built around Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and CM Punk makes the belt Seth lost to Drew look amazing, but WWE is going to WWE.

– Drew McIntyre’s work leading up to this title match has been amazing. His character is shining in this scenario with Punk as a natural enemy.

– CM Punk getting upset at McIntyre and attacking him is definitely interesting. Damien Priest cashing in his contract is more interesting.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Damien Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Money in the Bank cash in).

– Before I could even write about Priest cashing in, he had already pinned Drew McIntyre. That was a very fun and fast moment. WWE has now changed that title twice in one night after having it on Seth Rollins for almost a year. They have also motivated Drew McIntyre to stay mad at Punk. There are so many moving pieces in that scene, but ultimately it is impossible not to be happy for McIntyre.

– Damien Priest is a great reset for the World Championship on Raw and should be able to grow and thrive with that title. Whether he will do so as a part of Judgement Day long-term will interesting.

3. The Pride vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

– Playing the role of last night’s ladder match is tonight’s Street Fight. You’ve got to have a giant wild brawl as the second match up (not counting cash ins) I guess?

– I could do without Bubba Ray Dudley in most circumstances, but this should be a fun spot for him. I’m sure he’ll do the table thing. He loves doing the table thing.

– The next compelling Karrion Kross match or segment I see will be the first, but this one could make it over that hill with Snoop Dogg on commentary letting us all know he’s either high, drunk, or both. Great stuff all around from the WrestleMania legend who defeated the Miz last year.

– A year ago I was predicting WWE could make Montez Ford into their next major star, even saying he had an outside chance to main event WrestleMania. I was wrong, I guess. He’s in the same place he has been for years, which is disappointing.

– The B-Fab and Scarlett table spot seemed like a bump neither woman was ready for and it looked painful.

– Snoop Dogg is making this Bubba Ray Dudley comedy work for me and I’m angry at both myself and Snoop for that.