WrestleMania XL results: Powell’s live review of night two with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship with Bloodline Rules, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two

Streamed April 7, 2024 live on Peacock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

Michael Cole checked in on commentary and said nobody had seen Cody Rhodes all day because he was locked up on his bus all day. Separate shots aired of Damage CTRL arriving and Bayley walking backstage. Cole said it was not so chilly in Philly for night two… A video package recapped WrestleMania XL night one…

Separate shots aired of Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in the backstage area. Rollins was taking a long look at the World Heavyweight Championship belt…

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced The War and Treaty, who performed “God Bless America” on the stage.

Powell’s POV: Great performance. Wow.

Stephanie McMahon was introduced by Irvin. Stephanie made her entrance to a strong reaction. Cole said Stephanie is one of the reasons that he’s had the opportunity to sit behind the broadcast desk for 27 years. Pat McAfee checked in and said it was great to see Stephanie at WrestleMania.

Once in the ring, Stephanie said she sat at the entranceway for the first WrestleMania and has had the honor of being part of every WrestleMania since. She said this might be the one she is most proud of because it is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque Era. Stephanie did the “Are You Ready” routine and said it was time to kick off night two of WrestleMania…

A group of bagpipe players performed on the stage while two men stood with their faces painted while holding swords. Drew McIntyre’s entrance theme played and the men held up their swords while McIntyre walked under them. There was another group of men holding up swords on the ramp and they lowered them after McIntyre walked past them.

The broadcast team of Cole, McAfee, and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. CM Punk was with them for the opening match. The Spanish broadcast team was introduced and they spoke briefly. Cole said it was 61 degrees and the wind was mild (a graphic showed the same information).

A string band performed on the stage and then Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. Rollins came out wearing a wild hat and gear while a graphic noted that he has held the title for 316 days. The band wore similar outfits and followed him down the entrance ramp and chanted his song along with the live crowd. Punk said Liberace was rolling in his grave. Funny. The band took a lap around the ring while Rollins stood in the ring with his arms held open.

Powell’s POV: Cool entrances for both wrestlers. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch opened night one with cool entrances last night and then most of the entrances that followed felt pretty tame in comparison. We’ll see if the wrestlers up their entrance game for night two. By the way, I didn’t catch Rollins selling his knee injury from night one, but I’m guessing it won’t take him long to do that once the match starts.

1. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk on commentary. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. The bell rang and McIntyre immediately dropped Rollins with a Claymore Kick and covered him for a close near fall. McIntyre set up for another Claymore Kick, but Rollins rolled to ringside.

McIntyre followed Rollins to the floor and chop blocked his bad knee. McIntyre followed up with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre grabbed a phone at ringside and took a selfie, then went back to working over Rollins, who eventually came back and executed a Pedigree on the floor. Rollins sold his knee after executing the move and then returned to the ring.

McIntyre beat the referee’s count and was immediately hit with a Stomp from Rollins, who covered McIntyre for a near fall. Punk put over both wrestlers as badasses, then added that they are not the Best in the World. Rollins set up for another Pedigree, but McIntyre backdropped him. Rollins had athletic tape on his back. After a back and forth exchange, McIntyre executed a neckbreaker.

McIntyre kipped up and then counted down in the corner. McIntyre went for a Claymore, but Rollins caught him and powerbombed him. Rollins performed a Pedigree. Rollins hit McIntyre with another Stomp for another near fall. Both men avoided big moves from the other and then McIntyre dropped Rollins with a Future Shock DDT and got another near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

McIntyre turned his attention to Punk and mocked him by signaling for the GTS. Punk said McIntyre was signaling that he was putting the crowd to sleep. McIntyre hoisted up Rollins, who countered into an inside cradle for a two count. McIntyre shot up and hit Rollins with another Claymore Kick for another close near fall. McIntyre expressed frustration over not getting the pin.

McIntyre rolled to ringside and cleared the broadcast table. Punk said doubt was creeping into the mind of McIntyre because he couldn’t get it done in the ring. McIntyre got Rollins to ringside and set up for a powerbomb, but Rollins fought out of it and ended up on top of the broadcast table. Rollins superkicked McIntyre from the table.

Rollins cleared the Spanish broadcast table and then ran over it and Stomped McIntyre on the English broadcast table. Rollins sent McIntyre back inside the ring and was drilled with another Claymore Kick. McIntyre covered Rollins for another closer near fall. McIntyre seethed in the corner while waiting for Rollins to get up, then blasted him with another Claymore Kick before pinning him.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins in 10:30 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cole said McIntyre won a championship in front of fans for the first time in his life. McIntyre got emotional while sitting on the mat. He held out his hands the referee passed him the title belt. McIntyre put his head on the title belt, then looked down at Rollins, who was crying as he watched from ringside. Rollins said something to McIntyre and pointed at him before making his exit.

McIntyre went to ringside and had a moment with his wife. McIntyre turned his attention to Punk, who remained seated while McIntyre crawled onto the broadcast table in front of him. “Congratulations, have fun taking pictures on the internet with it,” Punk said. McIntyre spoke to Punk, who said he couldn’t hear a word he was saying.

McIntyre said it was his moment. Punk said it was and asked him why he was there in his face. McIntyre held the title in Punk’s face and said to get a photo because he wanted it framed on his wall. McIntyre gave Punk a one-handed crotch chop. Punk stood up and pulled McIntyre’s legs out from under him.

Punk stood up and removed the brace from his arm, then hit McIntyre with it. Punk kicked McIntyre a couple of times and then blew a kiss to his wife. Damian Priest’s entrance music played and he ran out with the Money in the Bank briefcase and hit McIntyre with it. Priest said he was cashing in.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest hit McIntyre with the South of Heaven chokeslam and then pinned him.

Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in 0:09 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest walked to the stage while Punk sat on the broadcast table and applauded him. Priest was joined on the stage by fellow Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Punk sat crosslegged on the broadcast table and clapped while looking at McIntyre…

Powell’s POV: A hot opening match followed by a wild cash-in moment for Priest. McIntyre and Rollins grabbed the attention of the fans and viewers immediately with that Claymore Kick and then had a really good WrestleMania style match with a lot of close near falls. McIntyre’s emotional response to winning the title really lowered my guard for a cash-in. As much as I love McIntyre’s work, this was a really exciting cash-in that heats up the intensity of the feud between McIntyre and Punk, while also setting up Priest as a surprise champion coming out of WrestleMania.

After some advertising, entrances for the Philadelphia Street Fight took place. Samantha Irvin introduced Snoop Dogg as a guest commentator and he came out with a replica gold title belt. Bubba Ray Dudley was introduced as the guest referee. Bubba came out in referee gear and played to the crowd.

The Final Testament members came out. Graves said Ellering had never appeared at WrestleMania prior to this match. Really? Wow. The Street Profits made their entrance followed by Bobby Lashley, who was accompanied by B-Fab…

3. “The Pride” Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar (w/Paul Ellering, Scarlett) in a Philadelphia Street Fight. The match was sponsored by Snoop and Dr. Dre’s Gin & Juice drink.