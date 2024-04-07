WrestleMania XL Night Two polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 7, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WrestleMania XL Night Two Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania XL Night Two Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in a Bloodline Rules match Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswmxlwrestlemaniawwe
Be the first to comment